Police are investigating after preterm fetus remains were discovered in a washroom at Fredericton International Airport, prompting a coroner's inquiry and staff support services.

The Oromocto RCMP launched a formal investigation on Wednesday morning after the remains of a preterm fetus were discovered in a washroom at the Fredericton International Airport. Officers responded to the scene at approximately 8:30 a.m. upon receiving reports of human remains in the facility.

Discovery at Airport Washroom

The incident began when a cleaner at the Fredericton International Airport discovered the remains inside a garbage can within the women's washroom located past the security checkpoint. Upon arrival, the Oromocto RCMP secured the area and confirmed the presence of a preterm fetus. The discovery triggered an immediate lockdown of the specific washroom area while forensic teams gathered evidence for several hours.

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Alvin Nason, the director of operations for the airport, did not provide an on-camera interview to CTV News but confirmed that the details outlined in the official RCMP news release were accurate. Nason cited the ongoing nature of the police investigation as the reason for declining to comment further on the specifics of the discovery or the surrounding circumstances.

Coroner Involvement and Safety

A member of the New Brunswick coroner's office attended the scene to assist the Oromocto RCMP with the ongoing investigation. The coroner's presence indicates that a formal examination of the remains will be conducted to determine specific details regarding the circumstances surrounding the death and disposal.

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Despite the gravity of the situation, officials at the Fredericton International Airport stated that there were no threats to public safety. Airport operations continued without interruption throughout the day, and the incident was described as isolated. The security protocols remained in place for the rest of the terminal, ensuring that general travel procedures were not affected by the investigation.

Staff Impact and Support Services

The discovery had a significant emotional impact on the airport workforce, leading to the deployment of grief counselors on both Wednesday and Thursday. An unidentified airport employee described the morning as shocking and noted that it took time for staff to process the event. The employee confirmed that seven police cars were present at the front of the building during the initial response.

The employee also noted that the women's washroom past security was blocked for several hours while police gathered evidence. The presence of grief counselors was a direct response to the trauma experienced by the cleaning staff and other employees who were present during or shortly after the discovery. The airport administration prioritized mental health support for those affected by the disturbing find.

Next Steps in the Investigation

Oromocto RCMP officials are currently focusing on determining the circumstances that led to the remains being left in the airport washroom. Further questions about the situation will form the core of the ongoing investigation, with police seeking to identify the source of the remains and the timeline of events. The New Brunswick coroner's office continues to work alongside the RCMP to conclude the forensic examination.

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As the investigation proceeds, the Fredericton International Airport maintains that normal operations are unaffected for travelers. Authorities have not yet released the identity of any suspects or individuals of interest, stating that the case is in its early stages. The focus remains on supporting the staff and working through the procedural details required by the coroner and police.