The Department of National Defence says the remains of Steward James Willard MacDonald, killed in a 1947 Fairey Firefly crash in Northern Ireland, have been recovered and identified. He will be buried in Northern Ireland with family present.

The remains of a New Brunswick sailor killed in a Second World War era aircraft crash in Northern Ireland have been identified after nearly 80 years.

The Department of National Defence announced Monday that Steward James Willard MacDonald was recovered in July and positively identified earlier this month. MacDonald, known as Jimmy, was born Aug. 3, 1922, in Newcastle, N.B. He was the passenger in a two-seat Fairey Firefly with the tail number TW 736 when it crashed on Nov. 4, 1947. He was 25 years old.

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MacDonald Died In Aircraft Crash

During the flight, the pilot lost control of the aircraft. The pilot managed to eject safely and survived, but MacDonald could not get out before impact and was killed instantly. He was serving with the 803 Naval Air Squadron at Royal Naval Air Service Eglinton in Northern Ireland. MacDonald was the second-youngest child of James Thomas MacDonald and Laura Evelyn Legassie, also spelled Legace.

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He left school after Grade 9 and worked as a labourer before joining the Royal Canadian Naval Volunteer Reserve on April 11, 1942, at HMCS Brunswicker in Saint John as a probationary steward. Stewards performed duties onshore and at sea, including serving meals, tending officers quarters, and caring for officers uniforms and other items. MacDonalds initial postings were onshore in Canada and in Britain.

In December 1942, he joined HMCS Algoma as it supported the North Africa campaign by escorting convoys between Britain and the Mediterranean. He remained on HMCS Algoma until January 1944, when he was posted to the Halifax naval base HMCS Stadacona. He continued to serve onshore on both sides of the Atlantic for the rest of the war. At the end of the conflict, MacDonald was awarded a Good Conduct Badge on May 15, 1945.

Family Served In Second World War

His older brothers Fred, John, and Arthur all went overseas with the Canadian military during the Second World War. Arthur MacDonald was killed in action on Sept. 10, 1944, while serving in Italy. After the war, Steward MacDonald extended his service on HMCS Warrior, a light aircraft carrier, and served as a steward with 803 Canadian Naval Air Squadron, temporarily based at RNAS Eglinton in Northern Ireland.

Records show that in July of that year he passed the examination to qualify as a leading steward, with his rating consistently superior, meaning he performed his duties with more than average efficiency. At the time of his death, the plane had crashed into boggy ground and initial recovery efforts were unsuccessful. Those efforts officially stopped in November 1947.

On Feb. 20, 1949, in a letter to MacDonalds brother, the commanding officer of the 19th Carrier Air Group wrote, The death of your brother James was a shock and a very sad blow to me, for I had formed a very high opinion of him in the years that I had known him. Because his body was not recovered, MacDonald was recorded as presumed dead and officially commemorated as missing.

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Aviation Archaeologists Investigated Crash Site

He was listed on the Halifax Memorial alongside Canadian Second World War naval personnel not buried in Commonwealth War Graves Commission cemeteries. The local community in Mayoghill, near Garvagh, County Londonderry, maintained the crash site and erected a monument in 1953. In June 2025, two Northern Ireland aviation archaeologists contacted the Casualty Identification Program about investigating the site.

Following multiple ground penetrating radar surveys and a review of the history, a recovery operation was carried out in July of this year by the Casualty Identification Program. Support came from several groups, including the Canadian Forces Forensic Odontology Response Team, the Commonwealth War Graves Commission Recovery Unit, and the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

Remains Identified Through Dental Analysis

Through historical, archaeological, anthropological, and dental analysis, the Casualty Identification Review Board confirmed the identity of the human remains as those of MacDonald on Nov. 4. He will be buried at a cemetery in Northern Ireland, in the presence of family, at the earliest possible opportunity. Steward MacDonalds service and sacrifice remain part of Canadas enduring story, says Veterans Affairs Minister Jim McKnight in the DND release.

As fewer Second World War Veterans remain with us, our responsibility to remember grows even greater.