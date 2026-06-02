Remains of Missing Los Alamos Lab Employee Found in New Mexico Forest

The remains of Melissa Casias, an administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory who disappeared in June 2025, were discovered by a hiker in the Carson National Forest. The discovery adds to a series of mysterious disappearances involving employees of sensitive nuclear facilities.

The remains of Melissa Casias , an administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory , were discovered by a hiker in the McGaffey Ridge area of the Carson National Forest last week, according to the New Mexico State Police.

Casias, who would have turned 53 this year, was reported missing in June 2025 after she failed to return home from a visit to her daughter. The discovery brings a measure of closure to her family but raises further questions about the circumstances of her disappearance and death. A handgun was found near the remains, and authorities are working to trace its origin and determine whether Casias owned the weapon.

The medical examiner's office is conducting tests to determine the cause and manner of death, but no rulings have been made public as of Saturday. Casias was employed as an administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory, one of America's premier nuclear research facilities. Her niece, Jazmin McMillen, previously told CBS News that Casias was a dedicated employee and a loving wife and mother.

According to police, Casias wiped all records from her phones, left her purse and identification at home, and walked out of her home in Ranchos de Taos last June. Surveillance cameras captured her walking alone eastward on State Road 518 around 2:20 p.m., approximately three miles from her home. She had told her daughter she planned to work from home after forgetting her badge.

The area where her remains were found is part of a large US Forest Service restoration project, with crews working regularly since December 2025, yet it remains unclear how long the body had been there. The case of Melissa Casias is part of a troubling pattern. She is the second employee of Los Alamos National Laboratory to go missing in 2025, following the disappearance of Anthony Chavez, 78, in May.

Law enforcement officials have told CBS News that at least 10 scientists and laboratory staff who worked at sensitive nuclear or space technology labs are either missing or deceased, and the FBI is leading an investigation into possible connections between these cases. The discovery of Casias's remains has renewed momentum in the search for answers, with federal authorities actively pursuing leads.

For the families still waiting, each development brings hope that continued investigation will not only clarify Casias's fate but also lead to the safe recovery of others and bring resolution to a deeply troubling series of events. The New Mexico State Police are still examining the scene and tracing the gun's origins, but it could take days before those answers are revealed. The medical examiner's office will continue tests, and the community remains on edge as more details emerge





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Melissa Casias Los Alamos National Laboratory Missing Person Remains Found Carson National Forest

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