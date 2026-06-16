Reitmans reports net loss of $6.3 million for first quarter

Reitmans Ltd. reported a net loss of $6.3 million for the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $10 million during the same period a year earlier. The company's net revenue reached $160.1 million during the period ended May 2, rising year-over-year from $158.9 million.

Reitmans reported its fourth-quarter earnings were down, while sales rose. A Reitmans clothing store is seen, Tuesday May 19, 2020 in Montreal. Reitmans Ltd. reported a net loss of $6.3 million for the first quarter, compared with a net loss of $10 million during the same period a year earlier.

That amounted to a diluted loss per share of 13 cents, compared with 20 cents during the prior year quarter. The Montreal-based retailer says its net revenue reached $160.1 million during the period ended May 2, rising year-over-year from $158.9 million. The company says it has seven fewer stores at the end of the first quarter than compared with the previous year.

Reitmans says its selling, general and administrative expenses came in at $96.9 million, down from $99.1 million during the same period last year. The difficult economic reality is impacting everyday Canadians, said a spokesperson for the company. We hear it from our customers every day, they said. The company has been facing significant challenges in recent years, including increased competition and declining sales.

Despite these challenges, Reitmans remains committed to its customers and is working to improve its operations and increase sales. The company has implemented various strategies to improve its performance, including reducing costs and improving its supply chain. Reitmans is also investing in its e-commerce platform and expanding its online presence. The company's efforts to improve its performance have been recognized by industry experts, who have praised its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

However, the company still faces significant challenges, including the need to improve its sales and profitability. Reitmans' management team is working to address these challenges and improve the company's performance. The company's financial performance will continue to be closely watched by investors and analysts, who will be looking for signs of improvement in its sales and profitability. Reitmans' ability to adapt to changing market conditions and improve its performance will be critical to its success.

The company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction will be key to its ability to compete in a rapidly changing retail environment. Reitmans' financial performance will continue to be closely watched by investors and analysts, who will be looking for signs of improvement in its sales and profitability





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