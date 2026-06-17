Registered Nurses' Union Raises Concerns Over Phishing Exercise

The Registered Nurses' Union Newfoundland & Labrador is calling for a more thoughtful approach to internal cybersecurity tests after NL Health Services conducted a phishing awareness exercise that used the promise of an additional paid day off as the hook for employees.

The Registered Nurses' Union Newfoundland & Labrador is raising concerns after NL Health Services conducted a phishing awareness exercise that used the promise of an additional paid day off as the hook for employees.

The email, sent as part of an internal cybersecurity test, appeared to recognize employees for their work during ongoing system pressures, including the implementation of CorCare. It invited employees to submit a request for what was described as a June Holiday, an additional paid day off in recognition of their care, commitment, and professionalism.

Nurses and other health-care professionals have worked through enormous pressure over the last number of years, including ongoing staffing shortages, burnout, organizational restructuring, and the challenges connected to the rollout of CorCare. To use the promise of an additional paid day off as the hook for a phishing exercise was in very poor taste.

The union says the message was especially insensitive at a time when many nurses and health-care professionals are exhausted, struggling to access leave, and managing significant change across the health system. Yes, we have heard concerns from members about this, and frankly, I understand why they are upset. The Registered Nurses' Union Newfoundland & Labrador is calling for a more thoughtful approach to internal cybersecurity tests, one that does not exploit the emotional vulnerabilities of employees.

This is a critical issue that needs to be addressed, and the union is committed to working with NL Health Services to find a solution that respects the dignity and well-being of all employees





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Phishing Exercise NL Health Services Registered Nurses' Union Internal Cybersecurity Test Employee Well-Being

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