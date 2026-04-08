Regional District of Nanaimo Adds Hamilton Marsh to Park System, Expanding Conservation Efforts

The Regional District of Nanaimo (RDN) officially adds Hamilton Marsh and its surrounding forest to its regional park system, following a successful acquisition finalized in March. The new park and conservation area, celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, includes a 36-hectare wetland and 328 hectares of forest, contributing significantly to conservation goals and the protection of local biodiversity. The project was the result of a strong collaboration between the RDN, local First Nations, environmental organizations and other government officials, securing vital habitat and aligning with Canada's '30 by 30' conservation target.

The Regional District of Nanaimo (RDN) has officially expanded its park system, incorporating Hamilton Marsh and its surrounding forest into a new regional park and conservation area. This significant acquisition, finalized on March 27, was celebrated on April 7 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and sign unveiling.

The event was attended by local First Nations leaders, government officials, environmental organizations, and community supporters, underscoring the collaborative effort behind the project. This addition marks the RDN’s 13th regional park, a testament to its commitment to preserving natural spaces for present and future generations. The purchase price was approximately $28 million, a figure achieved through the cooperation of multiple entities and strategic fundraising efforts. \The path to securing Hamilton Marsh was a collaborative undertaking, involving intricate negotiations and significant fundraising efforts. The RDN previously signed a conditional agreement to purchase the land for $30 million. The agreement stipulated the need to secure a $7.5 million shortfall by the end of March. Through collaborative efforts, the RDN successfully met this financial challenge. Mosaic Forest Management contributed to the success by agreeing to reduce the land price to $28 million. Furthermore, the RDN garnered crucial financial support from additional partners, allowing for the successful purchase of the marshland. This demonstrates a shared commitment to conservation. The acquisition of Hamilton Marsh signifies more than simply the addition of acreage to the park system; it represents a preservation of biodiversity and ecological functions vital to the region. The inclusion of speakers from Qualicum and K’ómoks First Nations, along with representatives from various levels of government and several conservation groups, highlighted the ecological significance of the site and the essential role of collaboration in securing its protection. The speakers underscored the importance of working together across diverse sectors to achieve conservation goals and preserve natural heritage.\Hamilton Marsh encompasses approximately 364 hectares, including a 36-hectare wetland and 328 hectares of surrounding forest. The marsh forms a crucial part of the French Creek watershed. It provides vital habitat for a diverse range of waterfowl species, as well as species identified as being at risk or of concern. Jasper Lament, CEO of the Nature Trust of BC, emphasized the ecological importance of the site, calling it one of the largest remaining freshwater marshes on Vancouver Island and an important stopover along the Pacific Flyway. The forested portion of the property, which is characterized by the Coastal Douglas-fir ecosystem, is home to a 100-year-old forest. Officials believe the forest has the potential to develop into old growth over time if left undisturbed, adding to its ecological value. This acquisition is seen as a key step toward meeting Canada’s “30 by 30” conservation target, which aims to protect 30 per cent of land and water by 2030, reinforcing the commitment to safeguarding natural spaces for future generations and contributing to broader national and international conservation efforts. The dedication of local leaders, community members, and organizations to this project represents a significant step towards preserving the environment and improving the quality of life in the region





CHEK_News / 🏆 59. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Hamilton Marsh Regional District Of Nanaimo Conservation Park Acquisition Wetland

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Why did the Agawa Canyon Tour Train suddenly abandon the Canal District?The province provided a $5M grant to help construct the Sault station that bears the train tour's name, but the U.S. company that operates the tour is moving to a new location

Read more »

Nanaimo Man Questions Fisheries and Oceans Canada Staffing After Reporting PoachingA Nanaimo resident expresses concern over Fisheries and Oceans Canada's staffing levels after reporting a suspected poaching incident in Nanoose Bay and finding no officers available to respond immediately. He highlights the lack of weekend enforcement and the potential impact of overharvesting on legal harvesters.

Read more »

Ontario to build on 'strong mayor' system by appointing 'strong' regional chairsCanada's construction news

Read more »

Canal District Owner Disappointed by Agawa Canyon Tour Train Departure RelocationThe owner of the Canal District expresses disappointment over Watco's decision to move the Agawa Canyon Tour Train departure point from the current station to a rail yard. The move is driven by Watco's operational needs and the desire to streamline procedures, while the Canal District owner highlights the established amenities and passenger experience at the existing location.

Read more »

Worried your sister’s restaurant choice is a little dodgy?Food establishments are all inspected by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) for problem areas.

Read more »

Wildfire training in progress at Red Deer Regional AirportFlight crews have been practising aerial drops during recent wildfire training at the Red Deer Regional Airport.

Read more »