Regina locked out more than 380 transit workers, suspending standard bus routes and stranding thousands of riders in freezing weather. Both sides returned to bargaining Monday afternoon.

Regina's bus service has ground to a halt after the city locked out transit workers Monday morning amid stalled negotiations. The lockout shut down standard transit operations and left thousands of people scrambling to find other ways to get around the city in freezing temperatures.

Thousands of riders were forced to find alternative transportation after the city issued the lockout. The city said it shut down transit operations in response to escalating job action over the weekend. The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 588 represents more than 380 transit workers who have been without a contract since December 2024. On Friday, the union issued notice of an overtime ban that would prevent employees from working voluntary overtime.

Also read Regina Transit workers plan to continue services on Monday despite city lockout

City Justifies Lockout Based On Safety Concerns

The City of Regina determined transit would not be able to operate safely and reliably as a result of the ban. The city said the decision to lock out the union was not taken lightly and was based on safety and service reliability concerns. Regina Transit relies on a combination of regularly scheduled hours and voluntary overtime worked by bus operators to provide the full range of services to residents, according to the city.

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Pat Nichol, vice-president of ATU Local 588, said he was shocked by the lockout. He said he felt the union had been bargaining in good faith. Both sides were back at the bargaining table Monday afternoon. The lockout comes at a crucial time for passengers as temperatures drop below zero.

Patricia Prefontaine relies on the bus every day and has health issues with one of her feet. Walking great distances is not an option for her. Speaking to CTV News at a bus stop, Prefontaine said the suspension is affecting her greatly. She said there is no bus, so she is stuck downtown.

Regina Transit Riders Face Difficult Alternatives

Regina Transit averages roughly 25,000 passenger trips every day, according to Statistics Canada data. Like thousands of university students, Ethan Wiechert relies on the bus to get to and from campus. Wiechert, president of the University of Regina Students' Association, said buses are a crucial and critical system for students to get to campus. As winter temperatures settle in, walking to class is not an ideal or feasible alternative, especially for those who live across the city.

Wiechert said many students will not be able to afford ride-hailing and taxis long term. He asked what options exist for students who are not privileged enough to be able to use Uber or a taxi. Wiechert hitched a ride with a friend to campus on Monday and hopes to continue doing that until transit resumes. Paratransit services are unaffected during the lockout, but standard routes, including high school routes, are suspended.