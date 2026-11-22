The City of Regina has issued a lockout notice against the Amalgamated Transit Union, halting regular bus services from Monday 3 a.m. due to labor disputes.

The City of Regina has initiated a lockout against transit workers, causing a complete suspension of regular bus services starting Monday at 3 a.m. This sudden operational halt follows a letter issued to the Amalgamated Transit Union employees on November 21. The city cited an overtime ban as the primary trigger, stating that the union's decision to limit work hours made it impossible to maintain safe service levels. Consequently, the municipal government determined that an immediate shutdown was necessary to protect public welfare during the approaching winter season.

Lockout Mechanism and Immediate Restrictions

The administrative framework for this service suspension was established through a formal letter sent to the union on November 21. The correspondence explained that because the Amalgamated Transit Union provided notice of an overtime ban effective Sunday at 6:15 p.m., the City of Regina could no longer guarantee the reliability of its transit network. As an immediate public safety measure, all regular bus operations ceased at 3 a.m. on Monday. Beginning at 11 a.m. on the same day, transit staff were placed on paid standby status and are no longer required to report to their designated work sites.

Also read Former Regina mayor, CKCK alumnus Larry Schneider dies at 88

Physical access to the municipal transit infrastructure has also been severely restricted. The City of Regina has ordered that all transit facilities, including yards and depots, are closed to the general public and non-essential personnel. Only authorized management and security personnel are permitted to enter these secured areas. This move marks the commencement of a formal lockout, effectively preventing the union members from performing their duties while remaining on the payroll in a standby capacity. The city emphasized that these measures were taken to ensure the safety of residents who might otherwise be left stranded in worsening weather conditions.

Stakeholder Positions and Bargaining Context

Advertisement

The City of Regina has positioned itself as acting out of necessity rather than malice toward its workforce. In a statement provided to CTV News, municipal representatives confirmed their ongoing goal is to negotiate a fair collective bargaining agreement with Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 588. The statement emphasized that transit employees are valued by both the city administration and the residents who depend on them daily. However, the city argued that any final agreement must carefully balance the financial and operational needs of the staff with the broader interests of residents and taxpayers.

Officials noted that the decision to disrupt service was not made lightly but was driven by the need to ensure reliability as temperatures drop. The city stated that resident safety remains a top priority, necessitating a dependable transit system so that no individual is left waiting outside in the cold. While the city acknowledged the importance of the union's demands, they maintained that the current labor action left them with no viable alternative to maintain service integrity. The administration has also stated that, out of respect for the ongoing bargaining process, they will not provide further detailed information regarding the specifics of the negotiations or potential settlement terms at this time.

Paratransit Operations During the Disruption

Despite the total shutdown of the regular bus fleet, paratransit services will continue to operate, although with significant limitations and reduced availability. The City of Regina confirmed that essential transportation for individuals with disabilities or mobility challenges will remain available, but booking channels have been severely restricted. Electronic booking methods, including email and voicemail, will be unavailable during the disruption. Residents seeking to schedule these specialized rides must call directly between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Significant delays are expected due to these operational constraints. Group and charter bookings are suspended until further notice, and the city is not accepting new subscriptions for paratransit services. However, existing subscription trips will continue to be honored, ensuring that current clients are not abruptly cut off from their necessary transport. The city has advised that new paratransit registrations will not be processed until the lockout is resolved. These restrictions are designed to prioritize existing commitments while managing the reduced workforce capacity during the lockout period.

Advertisement

Impact on Residents and Community Services

The suspension of regular bus routes has created immediate logistical challenges for the Regina community. For many residents, the bus is their primary or only means of transportation, making the lockout particularly disruptive to their daily routines. Ron, a resident of Regina for 50 years, expressed disappointment as he relies on the bus five times a week. He noted that his plan to park his personal vehicle for the winter is now complicated, forcing him to reconsider his transportation strategy until the dispute is resolved.

Students and commuters are also facing substantial hurdles in navigating the city. Ahmed, a student at the University of Regina, uses the bus five times a week to avoid traffic and dangerous winter driving conditions. He indicated that he may need to ask his father for a ride or walk to school, despite the considerable distance. Ahmed also expressed concern for friends who live far from campus and rely heavily on the transit system. The disruption has extended beyond local commuters, with the Canadian Western Agribition announcing that its shuttle service would be unavailable until further notice due to the transit stoppage.