Regina considers a 15 km/h speed limit for e-bikes and scooters on pathways to enhance pedestrian safety, despite police enforcement concerns and council requests for more data.

The City of Regina administration has recommended implementing a uniform 15 km/h speed limit on all city pathways for bicycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters. This proposal aims to address rising safety concerns among pedestrians and vulnerable road users amidst the growing popularity of micromobility devices. The recommendation seeks to create consistent rules across the city's extensive pathway network, which currently lacks specific speed restrictions for these vehicles under existing bylaws.

Administration Rationale for New Speed Rules

Chris Warren, the city director of roadways and transportation, stated that the proposal emerged directly from an increased volume of service requests and complaints from residents. The administration observed that higher speeds associated with electronic devices pose significant risks to pedestrians sharing the limited space of multi-use pathways. By establishing a clear 15 km/h cap, the city hopes to reduce conflicts and improve overall safety for all pathway users, aligning with strategies seen in other major Canadian cities.

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Currently, provincial legislation allows e-bikes to travel at speeds up to 32 km/h on roadways, but there are no legal speed limits for e-bikes or bicycles on pathways. While city bylaws already restrict e-scooters to 24 km/h on roads and ban them from sidewalks, the pathway speed gap remained unaddressed until now. The new proposal would effectively treat all micromobility devices equally on shared paths, ensuring a safer environment for walkers, cyclists, and scooter users alike.

Council Opposition and Data Requirements

Ward 6 Councillor Victoria Flores expressed strong skepticism regarding the necessity of the measure, noting that Regina's pathway system is often underutilized. She argued that many users naturally travel at 20 to 25 km/h on downhill sections or with tailwinds, suggesting that the current infrastructure handles traffic well without additional restrictions. Flores emphasized her pride in the existing multi-use pathway network and questioned whether the proposed limit would effectively address the alleged safety issues.

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Ward 3 Councillor David Froh raised concerns that lowering pathway speeds might inadvertently push faster cyclists onto roadways. He noted that road bikes can reach significant speeds and that forcing these users onto streets could increase risks for both motorists and cyclists. Froh questioned whether the administration had adequately considered this potential displacement effect and whether it would truly enhance public safety or simply shift dangers to a different environment.

In response to these concerns, Chris Warren acknowledged the possibility that some users might prefer roads if pathway speeds are restricted. However, he maintained that the primary goal is to protect vulnerable users on pathways. Councillor Flores subsequently amended the motion, requiring the administration to report back with more concrete data on complaints and specific safety incidents before a final decision is made. This amendment ensures that any future speed limit recommendations will be backed by robust evidence of actual risks rather than perceived issues.

Enforcement Challenges and Police Perspective

Sergeant Shannon Gordon, who leads the traffic safety unit for the Regina Police Service, highlighted significant operational challenges regarding enforcement. She noted that the police force needs to educate itself on the various types of mobility aids and determine the most effective methods for monitoring compliance. The sergeant questioned practical enforcement strategies, such as whether officers would need to use handheld radars to flag down riders or if other methods would be more feasible.

The police perspective underscores the logistical difficulty of policing speed limits in an open, unstructured environment like a pathway network. Unlike roads, pathways lack clear lanes and traffic signals, making it harder to identify and stop violators. Sergeant Gordon indicated that the force must carefully plan how to combat speed violations without disrupting daily activities or overextending police resources. This enforcement ambiguity adds another layer of complexity to the city's decision-making process.

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Regional Context and Future Implementation

Regina is not alone in considering such restrictions, as other Canadian cities have already implemented similar measures. Calgary, Toronto, and Ottawa have set pathway speed limits at 20 km/h, while Vancouver enforces a 15 km/h limit. Saskatoon also has a 15 km/h limit on a specific trail. These regional trends suggest a growing consensus that micromobility devices require stricter regulation on shared paths to coexist safely with pedestrians.

If approved by council, the 15 km/h limit would apply to all City of Regina pathways, excluding Wascana Centre, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Provincial Capital Commission. Looking ahead, the administration plans to develop a longer-term micromobility strategy that includes communication, education, and infrastructure improvements. This strategy will likely involve installing signage and enhancing facilities to better support safe usage of e-bikes and scooters. The city aims to balance innovation with safety as it navigates the evolving landscape of urban transportation.