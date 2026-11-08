Regina Councillor Rashovich Shares Hate Speech Over Mosque Adhan Dispute

Regina City Councillor Dan Rashovich faces backlash for forwarding an email containing the white replacement conspiracy theory regarding the Jamia Masjid call to prayer.

Ward 1 Councillor Dan Rashovich is at the center of a controversy after forwarding an email containing a conspiracy theory to Regina City Council colleagues, Police Chief Lorilee Davies, Premier Scott Moe, and Justice Minister Tim McLeod. The incident occurred on July 14, 2026, following internal city discussions about the decision by Regina City Jamia Masjid to broadcast the Islamic call to prayer.

The Conspiracy Email Trigger

The email forwarded by Rashovich claimed that the Islamic call to prayer, known as the adhan, is a strategic tactic used to expand Islam in Canada by altering national demographics. This assertion aligns with the great replacement conspiracy theory, which falsely posits that immigrants are attempting to replace a country's white population. Rashovich responded to this message by writing, Thank You for your email. You nailed it!

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Councillor Response and Defense

Rashovich stated that he did not see the full contents of the message before sharing it with the executive committee. He claimed his affirmative response was intended for a different, redacted email from the same sender that did not contain the conspiracy theory. However, he maintained that he did not agree with the passage promoting the conspiracy theory and declined requests for an on-camera interview.

Political and Community Pushback

Ward 6 Councillor Victoria Flores strongly condemned the email, stating that the City of Regina must label the communication for what it truly is. She argued that the unnamed sender was explicitly calling for violence and the destruction of places of worship in the city. Flores demanded that the city address the severity of the hate speech embedded within the forwarded message.

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University Professor Analysis

Amin Asfari, a researcher at the University of Regina, described the email as promoting fears of white genocide and criticized Rashovich for glaring hypocrisy. Asfari noted that while Rashovich acknowledged religious freedom as a core Canadian value, he simultaneously argued that faith expressions should be restricted from public spaces. The professor highlighted that other religions also utilize public auditory signals, such as church bells in Christianity.

Mosque Decision and Noise Bylaw

Regina City Jamia Masjid temporarily halted broadcasting the adhan over rooftop speakers after facing a wave of online threats and significant pushback from community members. The mosque had previously secured a permit from the Regina Police Service to broadcast the three-minute call once a week under the city noise bylaw. Director M. Anisur Rahaman decided to pause the broadcasts to ensure the safety of the congregation and the community at large.

Current Status and Future Steps

The city is currently reviewing the situation as tensions remain high within the political and religious communities. Rashovich continues to assert that religion and politics should not mix and that religious messages should not be broadcast publicly. The city council and police continue to monitor the situation to ensure public order and adherence to all local regulations regarding noise and religious expression.