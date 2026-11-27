Regina's Cathedral neighbourhood community safety zone has reduced collisions and speeds, but increased traffic on arterial roads like Saskatchewan Drive ahead of major reconstruction projects.

The City of Regina has confirmed that the inaugural community safety zone in the Cathedral neighbourhood is meeting its primary design objectives more than two years after its establishment. Officials report that the initiative, launched in August 2024 under the Vision Zero Road Safety Framework, has successfully reduced vehicle speeds and improved safety for pedestrians and cyclists along 13th Avenue.

Measurable Safety Gains Along 13th Avenue

Chris Warren, the director of roadways and transportation for Regina, stated that the zone is achieving its intended goals by lowering traffic volumes and enhancing safety outcomes for vulnerable road users. The data collected during the first year of the program reveals significant improvements in traffic behavior and infrastructure effectiveness.

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Before the community safety zone was implemented, drivers were averaging 45 km/h on 13th Avenue. Since the changes were introduced, average speeds have dropped to 42 km/h. Furthermore, vehicle speeds on other individual streets within the Cathedral area decreased by one to three km/h, contributing to a calmer overall traffic environment.

Pedestrian activity in the area has increased by 31 per cent, while cycling activity has risen by 54 per cent. These statistics suggest that the upgraded crosswalk markings, lighting, and curb extenders are encouraging more active transportation. Additionally, drivers are now 13 per cent more likely to stop for people at crossing locations, indicating heightened driver awareness.

Collision data along 13th Avenue shows a positive trend in safety outcomes. Prior to implementation, there were 26 collisions, including five injury collisions and one fatal collision during the evaluation period. After the changes, there were 19 collisions, including three injury collisions, no serious injury collisions, and no fatal collisions.

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This represents a 30 per cent reduction in total collisions, a 40 per cent reduction in injury collisions, and a 100 per cent reduction in fatal collisions compared to conditions before the zone was established. The engagement survey also noted an increased perception of safety among residents and users of the space.

Traffic Rerouting Creates Pressure on Arterials

Despite the safety benefits, the initiative has produced unintended consequences regarding traffic flow. Many drivers have shifted their routes to avoid the slower speeds in the Cathedral neighbourhood, leading to increased congestion on nearby major arterial roadways.

Traffic volumes on 13th Avenue decreased by around 14 per cent, and on Elphinstone Street by 24 per cent. Conversely, traffic on Saskatchewan Drive increased by 23 per cent, while Albert Street saw a 17 per cent increase in vehicle numbers.

Ward 9 Councillor Jason Mancinelli noted that many people shifted away from the area to make their way to work, with a significant portion of that traffic diverting to Saskatchewan Drive. This shift has raised concerns about the capacity of other roads to handle the additional load.

Mancinelli highlighted a potential problem given that Saskatchewan Drive's reconstruction and widening is one of the city's next major projects. With this route set to close in phases while construction commences over the next several years, he believes Cathedral neighbourhood streets could become clogged if traffic continues to be pushed onto arterials.

Future Construction and Policy Debates

The section of Saskatchewan Drive closest to the Cathedral neighbourhood is not set for reconstruction until after 2030. However, Mancinelli wants to see a fulsome detour plan for the project prior to its commencement to mitigate future congestion issues.

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He suggested that Elphinstone and Victoria streets should probably revert to 50 km/h limits during the construction phase. This measure would prevent drivers from being pushed off every arterial street through the Cathedral area when Saskatchewan Drive closes.

Administration agreed with the need for a comprehensive plan and will bring back a detour strategy at a later date. This approach aims to balance immediate safety gains with long-term traffic management needs.

City councillors generally supported the community safety zone despite the traffic concerns. Ward 4 Councillor Mark Burton stated that he supports the initiative and encourages residents to create the character of their neighbourhood, but noted that this model may not be suitable for all parts of the city.

Ward 4 Councillor David Froh also expressed support, citing the strong rationale behind the project. He mentioned that data and feedback from residents, particularly among businesses, provided nuanced insights that helped shape the ongoing evaluation of the zone.

Administration is currently reviewing the possibility of expanding community safety zones to other neighbourhoods around Regina. The city continues to monitor the effects of the program to determine if similar measures can be effectively replicated elsewhere.

The successful implementation in the Cathedral neighbourhood provides a template for future urban planning decisions. Officials will continue to assess the impact of these changes as new infrastructure projects come online in the coming years.