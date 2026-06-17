Refugee Rights Groups Challenge Safe Third Country Agreement Over Alleged Misapplication of 'Safety Valves'

Amnesty International and the Canadian Council for Refugees have filed a Federal Court challenge arguing Canada Border Services Agency is failing to apply Supreme Court-mandated 'safety valves' that should prevent refugees from being sent to the U.S. if they face detention or deportation risks. The groups cite a Honduran family deported from the U.S. to Honduras despite prior cancellation of their asylum claim.

OTTAWA - Two prominent refugee rights organizations have launched a new Federal Court challenge against the Canadian government's application of the Safe Third Country Agreement with the United States.

The Canadian Council for Refugees and Amnesty International argue that border officials are systematically failing to apply legal exemptions, known as 'safety valves,' that should protect asylum seekers from being returned to the U.S. where they may face detention or deportation to countries where their lives are at risk. The challenge centers on recent enforcement practices that refugees' advocates say have severely deteriorated, particularly under the renewed Trump administration in the United States.

Julia Sande, a human rights lawyer with Amnesty International Canada, described the situation as having escalated dramatically since early 2025.

'Even pre-Trump 2.0, we were concerned, but things obviously escalated significantly when Trump took office again, with like the complete dismantling of the asylum system and their detention and deportation campaigns,' she stated. 'We've just seen things get so much worse for people who come here and are sent back, put into the hands of ICE and then ultimately deported. And so that's what this new challenge is all about.

' The legal challenge follows a 2023 Supreme Court of Canada ruling that clarified refugees can avoid being returned to the U.S. under the Safe Third Country Agreement if they can demonstrate they would face unnecessary detention or risk of deportation to a country where their rights would be threatened. These protections were intended to function as 'safety valves' preventing refoulement-the forced return of individuals to places where they face persecution.

However, the refugee rights groups allege the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is either ignoring or not properly assessing these exceptions. Gauri Sreenivasan, co-executive director of the Canadian Council for Refugees, argued the process for invoking these safety valves is effectively non-functional.

'The concern is that individuals who raise concerns about being returned to the U.S. are not provided any access to safety valves, and there's really no viable process to request the safety valves. So for the CCR, the existence of safety valves at the border is a sham,' she said. Central to this new court filing is the case of a Honduran family who sought protection at the Canadian border in April 2025.

According to the groups' account, the family's U.S. asylum claims had been cancelled approximately one month prior to their attempted crossing into Canada. Despite this, CBSA officers denied them entry to Canada and turned them back to U.S. authorities. The family was subsequently detained for two weeks in the United States before being deported to Honduras.

Now living in hiding from criminal gangs that had originally forced them to flee, the family illustrates the potentially lethal consequences of the alleged failures. Sreenivasan emphasized that the family had no access to legal counsel or a proper assessment of their refugee claim before removal.

'This could have been avoided if the safety valves mandated by the Supreme Court were applied,' she noted. The organizations assert the family's experience is not isolated but reflects a broader pattern of CBSA non-compliance with the Supreme Court's ruling. This latest challenge is separate from a broader, ongoing constitutional challenge to the entire Safe Third Country Agreement, which the same organizations have mounted alongside the Canadian Council of Churches.

That case, which questions the agreement's fundamental compatibility with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, has not yet been scheduled for a hearing. The new, more focused challenge specifically targets the federal government's implementation of the Supreme Court's safety valve directives. Both cases highlight the ongoing legal and political controversy surrounding Canada's border arrangements with the United States, particularly in the context of increasingly restrictive U.S. immigration policies.

Rights groups warn that without proper safeguards, asylum seekers face grave risks of being funneled into a U.S. system they characterize as punitive and indiscriminate in its deportation efforts. The organizations are seeking a Federal Court order that would compel the CBSA to properly assess and apply the safety valve exceptions at all points of entry. No date has been set for the hearing of this new application





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