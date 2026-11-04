Redbrick Unveils Westholme Hotel Plan for Victoria

Redbrick and Aryze reveal designs for a 17-storey Westholme hotel in Victoria, adding 198 rooms and public spaces to the downtown core near Pandora Avenue.

Victoria -based developer Redbrick has unveiled new architectural designs for the proposed Westholme hotel, a 17-storey development slated for the prominent intersection of Government Street and Pandora Avenue. The project, developed in partnership with local company Aryze, aims to transform a long-vacant lot into a hospitality destination featuring nearly 200 guest rooms and extensive public amenities.

Redbrick Proposes Downtown Hotel Development

Redbrick CEO Tobyn Sowden presented the latest vision for the site, highlighting the opportunity to reshape a property that has defined the downtown Victoria landscape for generations. The development team intends to create a multi-purpose destination that serves not only overnight visitors but also residents of Greater Victoria. The proposal includes four levels of underground parking, new restaurants, and publicly accessible spaces designed to integrate seamlessly with the busy urban environment.

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Architectural plans for the project were created by Seattle-based firm Olson Kundig, ensuring a design that reflects modern standards while respecting the city character. The 198-room hotel is positioned to address critical gaps in local tourism infrastructure. Redbrick cites data indicating that hotel room supply in the region has fallen by nearly 25 per cent since 2016, a statistic that underscores the urgency of new development.

Westholme Hotel Design and Amenities Breakdown

The core design features a mix of hotel accommodations, dining options, and wellness facilities intended to draw a diverse crowd. At street level, the plans showcase a landscaped public plaza equipped with additional pedestrian space, seating, and greenery. This ground-floor lounge and cafe are designed to serve as a community gathering place, separate from the private hotel functions.

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Higher up in the structure, the proposal includes a rooftop restaurant and bar that will be open to the general public. This vertical amenity offers views across downtown Victoria and the Inner Harbour, providing a unique vantage point for diners and tourists alike. The building also incorporates meeting facilities available to both hotel guests and local community members, fostering business and social interactions beyond the hotel lobby.

A dedicated wellness area will feature spa treatments and thermal experiences, adding a luxury component to the hospitality offering. These amenities are strategically placed to maximize engagement with users who are not staying overnight, thereby increasing foot traffic and economic activity in the immediate vicinity of the site.

Aryze and Olson Kundig Address Housing Supply Gaps

The push for the Westholme hotel comes at a time when Greater Victoria faces a significant shortage of visitor accommodations. The Greater Victoria Hotel Development Working Group estimates that the region will need approximately 2,000 additional hotel rooms over the next decade to meet demand. This projection highlights a substantial gap between current inventory and future requirements for tourism growth.

Furthermore, Victoria's Official Community Plan sets a specific target of 1,500 new hotel rooms by 2035. The Westholme project contributes directly to meeting this municipal goal. The 198-room capacity of the proposed development represents a meaningful step toward closing the supply deficit identified by local industry groups and government planners.

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Site History and Community Feedback Process

The site, identified as 603 Pandora Avenue, holds historical significance as the location of the original Westholme Hotel, which opened in 1911. The current property has remained vacant since a fire destroyed the previous building in 2019. Its location places it in close proximity to Centennial Square, Chinatown, and the emerging Industry, Arts and Innovation District, areas that are central to Victoria's cultural and economic identity.

Community input has been sought regarding the new designs, with the latest versions shared during a public open house on November 3. Residents and stakeholders had the opportunity to review the proposal and provide feedback at this event. The development team emphasized that the plans are preliminary and that public engagement will continue as the project moves through future regulatory milestones.

Interested residents can view the renderings, register for updates, and find information about upcoming engagement opportunities at westholmehotel.com. Redbrick and Aryze are committed to maintaining this dialogue with the community as the Westholme hotel project progresses toward construction and eventual opening.