Red Rock Indian Band's 'Smelt School' Connects Youth with Traditional Harvesting and Culture

The Red Rock Indian Band in Northwestern Ontario runs a land-based learning program called 'smelt school' where youth participate in a nighttime smelt harvest, learn about fish habitats, clean and cook the catch, and share it with the community. The initiative aims to pass on Indigenous knowledge, strengthen intergenerational bonds, and foster future land guardians.

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Youth from the Red Rock Indian Band use flashlights and nets to catch smelt during a late-night harvesting camp near Nipigon, Ont. (Red Rock Indian Band Education)For a group of young people from the Red Rock Indian Band, a recent field trip meant boarding a school bus around midnight, spending hours harvesting smelt in northern creeks and returning home at 3 a.m. The overnight outing was part of the First Nation's annual "smelt school," a land-based learning program that combines harvesting, cultural teachings and community sharing.

Over the past several weeks, youth in the Nipigon and Red Rock area have participated in a range of seasonal harvesting camps organized by the community's education team, including a spring goose hunt and nighttime smelt harvests. Amanda Paakunainen, a land-based learning educator with Red Rock Indian Band, said the program is designed to connect children and youth with Indigenous knowledge systems.

"The particular camp highlights some seasonal harvesting," Paakunainen said. Students spend one night fishing for smelt, small, silvery, cold-water fish, before taking part in a day of community learning. Students have nicknamed that portion of the program "smelt school.

" "They engage in learning about the seasonal cycles of our local fish habitats a little bit more in depth," she said. "They clean their harvest, we cook it and then share it amongst people within our communities. ""They run seasonally. We find them in our local creeks and river systems here in the north, and they're very sensitive to light, so they tend to run really late at night," Paakunainen said.

Students take part in a nighttime smelt harvest as part of Red Rock Indian Band's land-based learning program focused on traditional knowledge and seasonal harvesting. (Red Rock Indian Band Education)Twelve-year-old Nate Traintinger, a Grade 6 student at St. Edward Catholic School, said the experience was tiring but worthwhile.

"It's fun, but you have to stay up pretty late, so it's quite tiring," he said. "It is quite rewarding too, though, because you get lots of smelts and you can deliver them to help out elders and local people in the area. ""How we catch the smelts is you have to have a flashlight and then like a net with small holes so the smelts don't fall out," Traintinger said.

"And you turn your light off for about 20 seconds and turn it back on. And all the smelts will come because they're not scared of the light.

"Students experience smelt harvest on field trip with Red Rock Indian Band The spring harvest season is in full swing for one Ojibwe First Nation in the Northwest. We'll hear more about the Red Rock Indian Band and how a new program is connecting youth and elders while preserving cultural practices.

"You cut off the head, and then you slide the scissors up the belly and cut to the back end tail, and then you slide out the guts," he said. Paakunainen said students distributed cooked smelt to community members after the camp wrapped up.

"The students and I jumped back on the bus, and we went around and delivered our harvest to anybody who wanted a feed of smelt. " The catch was also shared with local schools, so students who did not attend the overnight outing could still learn about the harvest and participate in cleaning and cooking activities. A young participant holds up a smelt.

The First Nation's education team works with students in both Nipigon and Red Rock in an effort to raise up the next generation of land resource guardians. (Red Rock Indian Band Education)"The elders love coming out, telling stories, having their tea, especially coming out for all the free food that's usually at these events," he said.

"Most of our culture and tradition is not taught out of a textbook or any way like that besides actually going out in the land and participating in these events," Fowler said. Why is Ontario considering a social media ban in schools?

"That is a treasure on its own," he said. "To see everybody's smiles and happy faces, everybody laughing, enjoying themselves, having a great time. That's what it's all about.

" Paakunainen said the education department plans to continue the programming into the summer months with activities including fishing, blueberry picking, tea making and cooking with elders. "The kids are still really excited about it, and we're hoping that next year we can kind of extend it and make it even bigger and better," she said. Rajpreet Sahota is a bilingual journalist who reports for CBC News stations across Ontario. Tips and story ideas can be sent to rajpreet.sahota@cbc.c





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Red Rock Indian Band Smelt Harvest Land-Based Learning Traditional Knowledge Youth Program

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