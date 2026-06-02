Red Oak Villa Celebrates 20 Years of Senior Living Excellence in Sudbury

Red Oak Villa marks two decades of operation with a community anniversary event, highlighting its reputation for care, modernization, and a vibrant living environment for seniors in Northeastern Ontario.

Red Oak Villa , a senior living community in Sudbury , is celebrating its 20th anniversary. The milestone marks two decades of care, connections, and community impact for seniors and families in the region.

An anniversary event will be held on June 3 from 2-4 p.m. at 20 Ste. Anne Rd, with community members, dignitaries, and media invited. The program includes historical reflections, resident and staff recognition, and remarks from Mayor Paul Lefebvre. Since opening in 2006, Red Oak Villa has become one of Northeastern Ontario's premier retirement communities, offering a welcoming environment focused on comfort, independence, and vibrant living.

The community emphasizes that 20 years represent thousands of friendships, countless memories, and generations of families trusting the facility. Director of Operations Justine Landry highlights the 'Joie de Vivre' of residents and staff that makes the community special. Over the years, Red Oak Villa has prioritized modernization, completing construction in 2023 of 122 new suites with contemporary finishes and modern amenities. The organization looks forward to building on its foundation and continuing to serve seniors for generations to come





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Red Oak Villa Senior Living Anniversary Sudbury Retirement Community Dalron Senior Living

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