Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Tragically Hip Tribute Bands to Perform at The Machine Shop

Music fans are in for an unforgettable night as two powerhouse tribute bands unite to celebrate the iconic sounds of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Tragically Hip. The show will feature standout tribute performances bringing audiences as close as possible to the real thing, with a focus on delivering the energy, emotion, and timeless hits that have defined generations of rock lovers.

Music lovers are invited to enjoy two tribute bands while raising money for a local cause. Set to happen at The Machine Shop on June 20, this show will feature Mellowship Slinky ( Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute) and The Luxury ( The Tragically Hip tribute).

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here. Proceeds go towards the Algoma Autism Foundation. Music fans are in for an unforgettable night as two powerhouse tribute bands unite to celebrate the iconic sounds of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and The Tragically Hip. This electrifying concert promises to deliver the energy, emotion, and timeless hits that have defined generations of rock lovers.

Set to take place at The Machine shop on June 20, the show will feature standout tribute performances bringing audiences as close as possible to the real thing. From the funk-infused riffs and high-octane stage presence of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, to the poetic storytelling and unmistakable Canadian spirit of The Tragically Hip, this dual-headliner event is a must-see for fans of all ages.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers tribute band will ignite the stage with fan favourites such as Under the Bridge, Californication, and Give It Away. Known for their dynamic performances and authentic sound, the group captures the raw energy and musical complexity that made RHCP global superstars. Following that, attendees will be treated to a heartfelt homage to one of Canada's most beloved bands.

The Tragically Hip tribute act brings the band's legendary catalogue to life, performing classics like Ahead by a Century, New Orleans Is Sinking, and Bobcaygeon. With attention to detail and reverence for the original artistry, the performance celebrates the enduring legacy of Gord Downie and the band's cultural impact.

This event is all about celebrating incredible music and connecting people through songs they love, By bringing together two amazing tribute bands, we're creating a night that captures both the global influence of the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the uniquely Canadian spirit of The Tragically Hip. Tickets are just $25 and are available on Eventbrite. This is a 19+ event





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Red Hot Chili Peppers The Tragically Hip Tribute Bands The Machine Shop Algoma Autism Foundation

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