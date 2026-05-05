Red Dress Day Vigil Held on Parliament Hill to Honour Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls

A vigil was held on Parliament Hill Tuesday to mark Red Dress Day, honouring missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Advocates are calling for continued federal funding and action on the 231 Calls for Justice from the National Inquiry.

OTTAWA — A poignant vigil unfolded on Parliament Hill Tuesday afternoon, as approximately several dozen individuals, clad in vibrant red attire, gathered under a somber grey sky to commemorate Red Dress Day .

This annual event serves as a solemn tribute to the missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls across Canada, a crisis that continues to demand urgent attention and systemic change. The vigil was spearheaded by Bridget Tolley, a tireless advocate and the founder of Families of Sisters in Spirit, an organization dedicated to supporting families affected by this devastating issue.

Tolley’s personal connection to the cause is deeply rooted in tragedy; her mother, Gladys Tolley, tragically lost her life in 2001 after being struck by a Quebec provincial police vehicle while crossing a highway in Kitigan Zibi, her home community. For a quarter of a century, Tolley has relentlessly pursued action and accountability, returning to Parliament Hill year after year, driven by a profound sense of duty and unwavering commitment.

Her emotional address to the assembled crowd revealed the enduring pain and frustration of a long fight for justice.

'I cried this morning, because I didn't want to be here. I don't want to be here, but I have to be. Not only for my mother, but for all our sisters,' she expressed, encapsulating the collective grief and determination of countless families. The presence of younger generations, like Tolley’s 16-year-old nephew Kayden, underscored the intergenerational impact of this crisis and the importance of continuing the struggle.

Kayden, who never had the opportunity to know his great-grandmother, spoke eloquently about carrying her legacy and the responsibility to remember. He passionately urged attendees to 'speak, to learn and to stand up for what is right,' a call to action that resonated deeply with the crowd.

This year’s Red Dress Day arrives at a critical juncture, marking seven years since the launch of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and five years since the release of its landmark report and 231 Calls for Justice. The inquiry’s findings revealed a harrowing truth: Indigenous women are twelve times more likely to go missing or be murdered than their non-Indigenous counterparts, a statistic that highlights the systemic racism and violence that permeate Canadian society.

Despite the extensive research and recommendations of the inquiry, progress has been slow and uneven, leaving many families feeling abandoned and forgotten. Melanie Omeniho, president of the national Métis group Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak, voiced the growing frustration with the lack of tangible results.

'We fought hard to get an inquiry. We wanted the families' stories told,' she stated.

'Where are those stories today? They're gone. It was like they vanished in air, and that was never what was intended.

' The concerns were further amplified by the Chiefs of Ontario, who expressed 'urgent concern' over the impending lapse of critical federal funding, with no clear indication of renewal. This potential funding gap threatens to undermine vital programs and services that support Indigenous women and families, exacerbating an already dire situation. Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict condemned the possibility of allowing the funding to expire, stating, 'The decision to let this funding lapse, while this crisis continues, is unacceptable.

' A coalition of advocates, including the National Family and Survivors Circle, the Native Women's Association of Canada, Les Femmes Michif Otipemisiwak, and Giganawenimaanaanig, recently held a press conference to demand stable, long-term funding from the federal government. They argued that the current piecemeal approach to funding hinders their ability to effectively support Indigenous women and address the root causes of violence.

The symbolic use of red dresses to represent missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls originated with Métis artist Jaime Black, who created a powerful art installation in 2010. Black displayed over 100 red dresses around the University of Winnipeg campus, transforming the space into a visual representation of loss and a poignant reminder of the ongoing crisis. The exhibit quickly gained national attention, becoming a powerful symbol of remembrance and advocacy.

Red Dress Day serves as a crucial opportunity to honour the lives of those lost, amplify the voices of survivors and families, and demand meaningful action to end the violence against Indigenous women and girls. The continued advocacy and unwavering determination of individuals like Bridget Tolley, coupled with the growing awareness and support from allies, offer a glimmer of hope in the face of this enduring tragedy.

The call for sustained funding, comprehensive implementation of the Calls for Justice, and a commitment to addressing systemic inequalities are essential steps towards achieving justice and healing for Indigenous communities across Canada. The fight for justice continues, fueled by the memory of those lost and the unwavering hope for a future where Indigenous women and girls can live free from violence and fear





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Red Dress Day Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women And Girl MMIWG National Inquiry Gladys Tolley Bridget Tolley Parliament Hill Indigenous Rights Advocacy Funding

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