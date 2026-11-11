Red Deer Memorial Centre Turns 75, Celebrates War‑Era Roots

The 75th anniversary of Red Deer Memorial Centre marks its transformation from a WWII drill hall to a cultural hub, recognizing the site's military heritage and its role in the city's growth.

The Red Deer Memorial Centre, a 700‑seat venue that has hosted live theatre, concerts and community events for 75 years, will celebrate its historic anniversary on November 14. The one‑of‑a‑kind centre has become a local landmark, yet its modern facade hides a rich military past, having been a drill hall at the A‑20 Army Camp during World War II.

From Drill Hall to Auditorium: The Transformation

The building that now lights the stage of Red Deer is the former army drill hall that was built in 1940 as part of the A‑20 Army Camp, a training ground for thousands of Canadian soldiers preparing for the war effort. In 1951 the war‑era drill hall was converted into an auditorium, marking the opening of what would become the city's cultural heart.

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Wanda Bornn, treasurer of Central Alberta Theatre-which manages the venue-recalls that the original war training included equipment repair, map reading, weapons handling and defensive tactics against gas. The shift from military training to a public arts space is reflected in the manner the building still bears plaques honouring those whose names were etched on the lobby wall after the war ended.

Community Voices: Patrons Remember Performances and History

Longtime patron Robin Armitage says that the site has become a second home. She first stepped through the doors with her mother at age eleven, and she has since attended thousands of performances, from country singer Charley Pride to a backstage meeting with Johnny Cash that earned her an autograph she describes as an "exciting moment" of her life.

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For Armitage, the venue's history is deeper. She notes that her husband Murray's father trained at the then‑fighter base and survived the war, a story she says "lived on" inside the auditorium's walls. Patrons like Armitage view the concert hall as a living memorial, where the echoes of music mingle with the echoes of valor.

Economic and Urban Shift Sparked by the Army Camp

Jillian Staniec, archivist for the City of Red Deer, explains how the A‑20 Army Camp dramatically altered the city's fortunes. Prior to 1940 the town, with a population of roughly 2,300 in 1936, was slow to grow. With the arrival of around 500 soldiers every two months, the population doubled to about 4,000 by 1946, widening the local economy from a small prairie town to a bustling manufacturing hub.

Staniec notes that the camp featured more than 30 buildings, providing training in logistics, command, and anti‑gas defence. Restaurants and hotels were saturated, schools overflowed, and many soldiers brought families that settled permanently, laying the groundwork for the modern city of Red Deer.

What Lies Ahead for the Memorial Centre

With a rich history and a lively present, the centre plans to host a series of commemorative events over the next month, including a 75th‑anniversary showcase that will feature performers who have graced the hall since its opening in 1951. The venue will also open its doors to history‑themed tours highlighting the transformation from drill hall to theatre, allowing visitors to experience the dual heritage of the building.

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As the Red Deer Memorial Centre celebrates its 75th birthday, it continues to serve as a testament to the city's resilience and cultural vitality, preserving the memory of those who trained on its floors while nurturing the artistic dreams of future generations.