Red Deer Confirmed as Host City for 2028 Montana's Brier

Red Deer will host the prestigious 2028 Montana's Brier curling championship at the Marchant Crane Centrium. This major sporting event is scheduled for late February and early March, marking a significant return to the city after three decades.

Red Deer has been officially selected to host the 2028 Montana's Brier, the most prestigious men's curling championship in Canada. The event will take place at the Marchant Crane Centrium between February 25 and March 5, 2028. This announcement marks a significant milestone for the city and its sports infrastructure.

Red Deer Hosts 2028 Curling Championship

Red Deer secured the rights to host the 2028 Montana's Brier following a competitive bidding process. The Marchant Crane Centrium will serve as the primary venue for the tournament. The dates have been firmly set for the late winter period in 2028. This decision confirms the city's capability to manage large-scale national sporting events. The event will draw teams from across Canada to the Alberta community.

Also read Canada's Humana-Paredes, Wilkerson clinch 2028 Olympic berth in beach volleyball

Leadership Praises Organizing Committee Bid

Nolan Thiessen, CEO of Curling Canada, praised the local bid as tremendous. He stated that hosting the championship is a great day for both curling and Red Deer. Thiessen emphasized that the Organizing Committee will work extremely hard over the next 15 months. Their goal is to prepare the city to welcome one of the most iconic men's championships in Canadian sport. The committee aims to showcase their city at its best during the event.

History and Infrastructure at Centrium

The Marchant Crane Centrium has a proven track record of hosting major curling events. The last Montana's Brier in Red Deer occurred in 1994. Since then, the arena hosted the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in 2004 and 2012. The facility has a capacity of approximately 7,000 spectators. It will also host the World Juniors hockey tournament this winter. This dual-use capability demonstrates the arena's versatility and readiness for the 2028 curling championship.

Advertisement

Economic Benefits for Alberta Communities

Andrew Boitchenko, Alberta Tourism and Sport Minister, highlighted the broader impact of the event. He noted that hosting the 2028 Montana's Brier reinforces Alberta's reputation as a premier destination for major sporting events. These events bring significant economic benefits to local communities. They support jobs and local businesses while creating opportunities to showcase the province. The minister's comments underscore the strategic value of such tournaments to the regional economy.

Future Championship Schedule Confirmed

The 2028 Montana's Brier follows the 2027 edition hosted in Saskatoon. This scheduling ensures a continuous rotation of host cities across the country. The 15-month preparation period allows for extensive logistical planning. Local officials and Curling Canada will coordinate closely to ensure a successful event. The championship is expected to attract widespread media attention and fan engagement in 2028.