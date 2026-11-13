Austin Mack, recruited by Cody Fajardo, helps Edmonton Elks reach Grey Cup

Edmonton Elks receiver Austin Mack, recruited heavily by quarterback Cody Fajardo, has delivered a career year and now prepares for his third Grey Cup in four years. Mack and the Elks face the Calgary Stampeders in the 113th CFL championship game.

Edmonton Elks receiver Austin Mack is set to play in his third Grey Cup in four years when Edmonton faces the Calgary Stampeders in the 113th CFL championship game on Sunday at McMahon Stadium.

Fajardo Recruits Mack With Calls

Mack signed a two-year contract with Edmonton in January after being recruited heavily by quarterback Cody Fajardo. Fajardo joked about the persistence of his recruitment. I called him; I do not know what the call log was, but somewhere around 300 times in the off-season, the Edmonton Elks quarterback confessed. Mack said those calls were out of character for Fajardo.

Also read Elks Coach Mark Kilam Shaves Beard for Team Buy-In Before Grey Cup

The funny thing is Cody never talks to anybody in the off-season, Mack said. He is this pure family guy. You know when Cody is calling you off-season, it is important. The 29-year-old wide receiver is six-foot-one and 208 pounds and is from Fort Wayne, Ind.

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He was a standout in his first year with the Elks, recording a career-high and team-leading 1,254 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Mack will appear in a third CFL championship game in four years after winning it with Fajardo and the Montreal Alouettes in 2023. He contributed 103 receiving yards on six catches to that victory. Montreal lost last year's Grey Cup game to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina, where just two balls were thrown Mack's way.

Mack Seeks Redemption Against Former Team

Like Fajardo, Mack has been asked multiple times during Grey Cup week if he sees Sunday as a chance to stick it to the club that cut him after three seasons. About the hundredth time we got that question, Mack said Friday at McMahon Stadium. When you are removed, is there a little bit more motivation to be able to beat that person or that team?

I mean, of course, you would not want to beat any other team in my stance, but more than anything, I do not care. You are in the Grey Cup. Maximize this week, have no regrets and try to come out on top. Fajardo lobbied Mack hard because the quarterback thought Edmonton's receivers would benefit from a veteran steeped in big-game experience.

I put my recruiting hat on, and I knew in order to get to where we are today, we needed an Austin Mack in our receiving crew, because we had a lot of good receivers, but we had a lot of young guys, Fajardo explained. He brings not only a championship pedigree, but also a professional in the way that he goes about his business on the field, off the field. Great locker room guy.

When he told me he was signing, it was like Christmas for me. Head coach Mark Kilam said Mack brought big-play ability, trust with Fajardo and leadership to the dressing room. He has just been a consummate professional. He really came in with the attitude of what do you need from me?

Kilam Praises Mack Professionalism Leadership

Kilam said. He has delivered on all those fronts. Mack has been particularly useful to the Elks during Grey Cup week. Some of his teammates will play in the championship game for the first time in their careers.

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Edmonton last played in it, and won it, in 2015. A lot of my message has been, it is a lot of media, it is pulling guys around, it is being out of routine, said the Alabama alumnus. How can you take everything that we have done already for a course of the season and be able to still get that work in throughout the week? Do not get outside of your comfort zone.

Do not do anything different. That has been the priority. Do not eat McDonald's all week, you know what I mean? Try and eat good food, try and stay in routine, get good sleep, and just stay on top of things.

Kilam Values Privacy During Grey Cup Week

Kilam said he would close practice to the media if he could. I would close them all if I could. That is just me, said Kilam. In the regular season, we rarely close practice.

Maybe Labour Day is the only time we do. Kilam served on the Calgary Stampeders coaching staff for 20 years before taking over as Elks head coach in 2025, so he is familiar with McMahon's nooks and crannies. You can actually get in this apartment building over here and look down into the field, so I know all the secrets of this place, he said. The Grey Cup matchup between Edmonton and Calgary is set for Sunday.

The game will be played at McMahon Stadium in Calgary. Mack's journey to Edmonton began with Fajardo's relentless recruiting. The quarterback's efforts paid off when Mack signed in January, and the receiver responded with the best season of his career. Now, with a championship pedigree and a familiar foe in Calgary, Mack and the Elks aim to cap the season with a Grey Cup victory.