Unsealed court filings show a magistrate judge allowed Rep. Ilhan Omar to invoke Speech or Debate Clause protections during an Oct. 12 search of her home. The heavily redacted documents do not reveal new details of the immigration-fraud investigation, which Omar calls politically motivated.

A magistrate judge who authorized a federal search of U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar's home ruled that the Minnesota Democrat was entitled to assert privacy protections afforded to sitting members of Congress at the outset of the search, according to court documents unsealed Monday.

The unsealed filings show how U.S. Justice Department attorneys and U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh resolved an initial disagreement over the constitutional implications of searching a member of Congress's private residence during a criminal investigation. The heavily redacted documents were released in response to a lawsuit filed by media organizations.

Also read Federal Judge Unseals Documents on Search Warrant for Rep. Ilhan Omar

They do not appear to shed new light on the reason for or outcome of the search itself, nor do they disclose new details of an immigration-fraud investigation that Omar says is politically motivated. Federal authorities are investigating potential fraud in her family's immigration paperwork and have issued grand jury subpoenas to some of her relatives, The Associated Press reported last month, citing a person briefed on the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation.

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Judge Raises Speech Clause Concerns

The unsealed filings show that Sharbaugh, before authorizing the search of Omar's home, raised concerns about the Speech or Debate Clause implications of searching a private residence belonging to a member of Congress. The clause is designed to protect legislators from executive branch interference or intimidation and includes a privilege against compelled disclosures. Sharbaugh disagreed with the government's argument that the privilege is limited only to official congressional offices and certain electronic devices.

"That logic does not hold," the magistrate wrote. Sharbaugh concluded that the government's law-enforcement interests needed to be balanced against Omar's constitutional rights as a member of Congress. He said the government ultimately agreed to a search protocol allowing Omar to invoke a privilege over any Speech or Debate Clause material before agents carried out the search.

Omar, a naturalized U.S. citizen born in Somalia, has been a target of anti-immigrant rhetoric by U.S. President Donald Trump and many Republican allies. She has not been charged with any crimes and has denied any wrongdoing. Chief Judge James Boasberg ordered the partial unsealing of court filings related to the Oct. 12 search of Omar's Washington, D.C. , home by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents.

First Amendment Access Ruled Premature

He ruled after more than a dozen news organizations, including The Associated Press, argued that the public has a First Amendment right to access the records. Boasberg agreed with the government that it would be premature to unseal a 67-page search warrant affidavit containing sensitive details of the government's investigation. In a court filing last month, the government argued that unsealing the court records before a charging decision is made would jeopardize the investigation.

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An attorney for Omar did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Monday on the unsealed documents. Agents conducted the court-authorized search less than a month before the Nov. 3 midterm elections, when Omar won her reelection bid. The U.S. Justice Department historically has avoided public investigative actions involving a candidate within 60 days of an election.

Omar has said DHS agents seized 17 items, including phones, notebooks, a Somali-language children's book and a vintage camera that her husband had received as a gift. Associated Press writer Alanna Durkin Richer contributed to this report.