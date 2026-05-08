Record Fraud Losses in Canada Highlight Growing Threat to Seniors

Canadians lost over $704 million to fraud in 2023, with seniors being particularly vulnerable. The Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre and Angus Reid Institute report a surge in scams, driven by an aging population and AI advancements. Financial regulators urge precautions, including designating a Trusted Contact Person and appointing a power of attorney.

Canadians reported record losses due to fraud in 2023, with over $704 million lost, following a previous record of $645 million in 2024, according to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre .

A recent report from the non-profit Angus Reid Institute highlights a growing concern over fraud targeting Canadian seniors, who are nearly twice as likely as younger adults to report being victims. Since 2022, reported fraud losses have exceeded $2.4 billion, though experts estimate the actual figure is much higher, as only 5 to 10 percent of cases are reported. The rise in fraud is partly attributed to an aging population, with baby boomers entering retirement and longer life expectancies.

Statistics Canada data shows that Canadians aged 55 to 64 now outnumber those aged 15 to 24, and the number of people over 85 is projected to triple in the next 25 years. Advances in artificial intelligence have also contributed to the surge in fraud, with many scams involving family members.

To combat this, the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA) is urging financial advisors to request clients to designate a Trusted Contact Person (TCP) who can be contacted if concerns arise about a client’s financial decisions or potential exploitation. Advisors can also place temporary holds on suspicious transactions if they suspect dementia or other vulnerabilities. A TCP should be a trusted individual, though they do not gain account access.

Older Canadians can also appoint a power of attorney (POA) to manage finances if they become incapacitated. However, many seniors lack a POA or financial advisor, placing the responsibility on them to safeguard their assets. Key precautions include keeping financial and legal documents updated, regularly monitoring accounts for unauthorized access, understanding financial documents before signing, and seeking independent legal advice for major transactions.

Elder abuse by family or friends is a significant issue, so seniors should carefully consider who they grant financial authority to and understand the process for revoking such permissions





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