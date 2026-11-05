Record El Niño Boosts 2026 Warmest Year Probability to 96 Percent

Berkeley Earth forecasts a 96 percent chance that 2026 becomes the warmest year on record as a super El Niño amplifies global heating driven by fossil fuels.

Climate analysts at Berkeley Earth have updated their projections indicating a 96 percent probability that 2026 will become the warmest year in recorded history, surpassing the previous record set in 2024. This significant shift in forecast confidence follows a steady climb from a mere 2.5 percent chance in May to 12 percent in June, and 69 percent by August. The organization cited the accelerating influence of a powerful El Niño event combined with long-term global warming trends as the primary drivers behind these escalating statistics.

El Niño Strengthens Ocean Temperatures Record

Current data confirms that the ongoing El Niño phenomenon is the strongest event recorded since systematic tracking began in 1950. Scientists define a strong El Niño as a warming of at least 2 degrees Celsius above average in the Pacific Ocean. Recently, the ocean temperature in the Niño 3.4 region near the equator reached 3.5 degrees Celsius above the historical average. This extreme deviation marks the highest temperature levels observed in this specific measurement zone since records started, underscoring the unprecedented intensity of the current climate event.

Also read 2026 Midterms Break Barriers With Historic Firsts in US Politics

Atmospheric Physics and Heat Release

Kent Moore, a professor of atmospheric physics at the University of Toronto, explained that El Niño is directly responsible for the significant warmth currently being observed globally. He clarified that the phenomenon does not generate new heat for the planet but rather releases heat that the ocean has been storing beneath its surface for decades. Moore noted that this stored heat is a result of 150 years of ocean warming caused by fossil fuel combustion and greenhouse gas emissions, creating a feedback loop where warming oceans become less efficient at absorbing carbon dioxide.

Berkeley Earth Temperature Projections

Berkeley Earth reported that global temperatures remain sharply warmer than previous months, with September continuing a streak of months above the 1.5 degrees Celsius mark that began in July. The organization highlighted that the warming influence of El Niño has grown substantially during this period. While the U.S. National Centers for Environmental Information assigns only a 0.1 percent chance of 2026 being the warmest year, other climate publications like Carbon Brief project a 96 percent chance for 2027 to break records, estimating it could reach around 1.7 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Advertisement

Peak Timing and Future Weather Impact

The effects of El Niño on global temperatures typically manifest about three months after its peak, which is currently forecast for November or December. Climate models indicate that 2026 will either be the warmest year on record or the second-warmest, driven by the collision of natural ocean surges with a planet that is hotter than ever before. The U.S. National Centers for Environmental Information suggests that this year's record-setting El Niño will have its largest effect on global temperatures in 2027, bringing more extreme heat, floods, and droughts as the phenomenon peaks.

Long Term Climate Feedback Loops

Moore emphasized that while El Niño causes temporary temperature spikes, the underlying warming trend remains permanent due to human activity. He described the process as a gradual warming of the ocean followed by a sharp increase in temperature over approximately six months when El Niño is active. Once the El Niño event subsides, the elevated temperatures will persist, illustrating the persistent impact of greenhouse gases. This dynamic highlights the critical intersection between natural climate cycles and anthropogenic climate change in shaping future global weather patterns.