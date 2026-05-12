Recognition for STEM team, poll on economy vs. environment, wildfire update, after-hours club shooting, job losses at Postmedia, O'Brien as host, exploring the impact of mosquito extinction

Key topics in the news text include recognition for the STEM team, a poll indicating economic concerns are now greater than environmental ones, an update on wildfire activity and evacuation, a shooting incident at an after-hours club, the announcement of job losses at a news distribution business, O'Brien's hosting of the Academy Awards for the third time, and the question of what would happen if all mosquitoes were to be extinguished, as revealed by DNA analysis of the remains of sailors from a doomed expedition.

The Sparkans 9277 team from STEM Innovation Academy is being recognized for the impact it's having in its community. Ecology now a top concern ahead of environmental protection, a new poll says.

Intense fire behavior expected as firefighters make progress in a evacuated county northwest of Edmonton. One person was sent to the hospital in a critical condition after a fire at a Winnipeg home. Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith to resign federal seat this summer following an unfortunate nomination loss. Conan O'Brien to host the Academy Awards for a third time.

DNA reveals identities of 4 sailors from a doomed 1845 Franklin expedition. What if we killed all mosquitoes?





CTVNewsVI / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

STEM Innovation Academy Eco-War Fire Behavior After-Hours Club Shooting Job Loss Academy Awards Mosquito Extinction

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ottawa police officer faces intimate partner violence charges involving service weaponAn Ottawa police officer has been charged with intimate partner violence, including allegations involving careless use of his service-issued Glock pistol. The charges stem from a March incident, with the officer facing assault, criminal harassment, and weapons-related offenses. The Ottawa Police Service has suspended the officer pending further investigation by Kingston Police, as the department grapples with multiple recent sexual misconduct allegations within its ranks.

Read more »

Josh Groban on His New Album, Cinematic, and Covering Iconic Film and TV SongsIn a long-awaited interview, Josh Groban talks to Tom Power about his new album, Cinematic, and why he wanted to cover some of his favorite songs from across film and television. He also discusses his approach to covering, recording with Spinal Tap at Stonehenge, and presenting a fake award to Conan O'Brien at the 98th Academy Awards.

Read more »

Pressure grows on U.K.’s Starmer to quit as PMBritain’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday vowed to prove his doubters wrong and stem mounting calls for him to step down after disastrous local and regional elections for his ruling Labour party.

Read more »

Canadian wineries could unlock billions for Canada's GDP with industry shake-upDeloitte report finds high untapped growth potential in wine sector, with wineries projected to add billions to Canada's GDP in future years. Canadian vines currently contribute $10.1 billion annually to Canada's GDP. If wineries achieve majority market share, Canadian wines could contribute $13.7 billion annually. Overcoming interprovincial barriers, enhancing brand recognition, and implementing policy changes could greatly benefit wineries and the overall economy.

Read more »