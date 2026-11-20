The Real Estate Council of Ontario has revoked the licenses of Luxury Homes World Inc. and broker Inthiran Swamy due to $500,000 in unclosed deposit complaints.

The Real Estate Council of Ontario has officially revoked the regulatory licenses of Luxury Homes World Inc. and its designated Broker of Record, Inthiran Swamy, following a formal investigation into significant financial irregularities involving residential property transactions. This decisive regulatory action, announced via an official news release, confirms that the Scarborough-based brokerage entity and the individual broker are no longer legally permitted to conduct any real estate business within the province of Ontario.

Regulatory Timeline and Freeze Orders

RECO implemented the immediate suspension of licenses on November 17, which occurred just one week after the regulator issued a critical freeze order on November 10. This provisional order was designed to secure all financial assets associated with the brokerage, including its dedicated real estate trust account, to prevent any further unauthorized movement of consumer funds. The timing of these actions underscores the urgency with which the regulatory body responded to protect buyers who had already submitted significant financial commitments for properties that ultimately failed to close.

Also read Alberta Data Centre Restrictions Limit Size and Location Near Homes

The $500,000 Deposit Failure Investigation

According to the findings released by the council, the decision to revoke registrations was directly triggered by multiple complaints from clients regarding approximately $500,000 in deposits that failed to close. These substantial sums were submitted by buyers for various real estate transactions that did not result in completed purchases, leaving the funds in question tied up or missing. While the regulatory body did not disclose specific details regarding the individual properties or the exact nature of the transaction failures, the aggregate value of the disputed deposits was deemed high enough to warrant immediate regulatory intervention and license cancellation.

Advertisement

Impact on Buyers and Trust Accounts

RECO has explicitly stated that the primary objective of the freeze order and subsequent revocations is to safeguard consumer funds and prevent further financial loss to the public. The brokerage, located at 700-305 Milner Avenue in Scarborough, was the focal point of these concerns, and the regulator has advised all buyers who paid deposits directly to Luxury Homes World Inc. to take immediate steps to protect their interests. The council has not confirmed the current status of the frozen funds, but the freeze order remains in active effect as the regulatory body continues its oversight of the matter.

Next Steps for Affected Consumers

In light of this ruling, RECO has issued clear guidance for any individuals who may have been financially impacted by the unclosed transactions involving this brokerage. Buyers are strongly encouraged to consult with their own real estate agents to review their specific contract statuses and are also urged to contact the regulator directly to report their experiences. This direct line of communication allows consumers to seek clarity on their potential recourse and ensures that all relevant financial disputes are formally documented with the oversight body responsible for enforcing professional standards in the Ontario real estate sector.