Recent News: Health, Environment, Crime, Environment (Eco) & More!

A variety of recent news articles covering various news categories ranging from health and environment to crime and more. Some stories include death tolls from Ebola outbreak and targeted vandalism.

A recent quality of life survey from Statistics Canada shows Albertans are the unhappiest with their lives, with Calgary residents ranking lowest among Albertan cities.

CTV News Edmonton's Curtis Goodrum has the story. A new Ebola outbreak is confirmed in a remote Congo province, with 65 deaths recorded. A ‘wave’ of ticks is headed for Ontario, and 1 scientist says you can do to protect yourself and your pets this summer. ’Senior Assassin’ player comes face to face with police looking for real armed suspects.

A ‘Vendor Village’ hopes to bring fresh spark and foot traffic to ByWard Market. Aftermath of severe windstorm felt across Saskatchewan. Construction finished; Port Stanley ready to welcome visitors to beach for long weekend. A Rwandan genocide suspect Kabuga dies in custody in The Hague.

Cycling group seeks accountability for targeted vandalism. Alberta Premier Smith open to southern route for potential pipeline to West Coast.

‘Enough is enough’: Cycling group seeks accountability for targeted vandalism. Sci-Tech Emory physicist takes science out of the lab and onto the playgroun





CTVNewsVI / 🏆 28. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Statistics Canada Health Albertans Calgary Residents Ebola Outbreak Ticks Ontario Common Sense Cycling Group Southern Route Construction Windstorm Health Hazard Qualified Assassin Hague Village Przemysl

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