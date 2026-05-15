Recent News and Headlines in English

A collection of recent news articles and headlines from CTV News, including updates on Highway 403 closures, Alberta's pipeline agreement, Swedish hockey, Canadian cities' temperatures, and fashion and beauty discounts.

Parts of the eastbound lanes on Highway 403 in Mississauga are closed following a collision involving a dump truck on Friday morning. Eby says Ottawa is rewarding Alberta's 'bad behavior' with pipeline agreement.

Legal, political battles escalating around Alberta separation petition as pipeline timeline enters debate. Video U.S. charges B.C. men with smuggling Vietnamese migrants into Washington state. Toronto jeweler charged in Ryan Wedding case to stay behind bars after losing bail review. Former senior Canadian diplomats urge Ottawa to impose 'robust' sanctions on Israel.

China to buy 200 Boeing jets, Trump says, fewer than expected. Entertainment Connor Brown scores winner as Canada beats Sweden 5-3 at hockey world championship. Which Canadian cities will see the highest and lowest temperatures on Victoria Day weekend? Vassy Kapelos: From acceptance to shared humanity, what I learned from the Artemis II astronauts.

Shopping Trends Ive been using this Canadian Shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and its totally changed my scalp and hair health. Tried it: A Laundry Basket so smart it solved our biggest household argument. 13 Budget-Friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items. 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute beauty Discounts to take advantage Of before the Amazon Prime big deal days Sale ends. The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News.

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