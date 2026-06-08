Recent Insider Trading Activity in Public Market

Companies experiencing recent insider trading activity through direct and indirect ownerships, including accounts they have control or direction over. Insider transaction activity may reflect perceived value in a security, with purchasing activity indicating a company's value and selling activity potentially unrelated to its valuation.

The following companies have experienced recent insider trading activity in the public market through their direct and in direct ownership s. Insider transaction activity may reflect perceived value in a security, with purchasing activity indicating a company's value and selling activity potentially unrelated to its valuation.

When considering insider transaction activity, it is essential to consider the total holdings of the insider, as a sale may be insignificant if they have a large remaining position in the company. Multiple insiders trading a company's shares or units can also be a significant indicator of insider transaction activity.

For instance, on May 28, lead independent director John Currie sold 5,000 shares at an average price per share of approximately $155.33, leaving 22,100 shares in this particular account. The proceeds from the sale totaled more than $776,000, not including commission charges.

On June 2, vice president of mergers and acquisitions Joe Tassone exercised his options, receiving 4,842 shares at a cost per share of $20.89 and sold 4,842 shares at a price per share of $41.5536, after which this specific account held 7,026 shares. Net proceeds totaled more than $100,000, excluding any associated transaction fees.

On May 29, chief operation officer Carlos Rodriguez sold 56,700 shares at a price per share of $10.06, after which 2,661,996 shares remained in this specific account. The proceeds from the sale exceeded $570,000, excluding commission charges. On June 1, Sharon Haward-Laird exercised her options, receiving 8,320 shares at an average price per share of approximately $93.21, and sold 8,320 shares at a price per share of $225.847, after which this particular account did not hold any shares.

The net proceeds totaled over $1.1 million, excluding any associated transaction fees. Ms. Haward-Laird is the group head of Canadian commercial banking and North American integrated solutions and co-head of Canadian personal and commercial banking at BMO Financial Group. It is also worth noting that insider trading activity can be influenced by various factors, including personal reasons, such as the need to raise money.

Therefore, it is essential to consider the context and motivations behind an insider's transaction activity





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Insider Trading Public Market Direct Ownership Indirect Ownership Insider Transaction Activity

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