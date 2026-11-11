CoreWeave results lift AI stocks as S&P 500 rises 0.9 per cent

A rebound in artificial-intelligence stocks lifted Wall Street on Wednesday, led by CoreWeave after it reported a smaller quarterly loss and raised its revenue forecast. The S&P 500 rose 0.9 per cent and the Nasdaq gained 1.4 per cent, while the Dow slipped 0.1 per cent.

A rebound for stocks in the artificial-intelligence industry is lifting the U.S. market on Wednesday, led by CoreWeave after the company reported a smaller loss than analysts expected and raised its revenue forecast for the year.

The S&P 500 rose 0.9 per cent and was on track for a third gain in four days since its wipeout last week on worries about a potential slowdown in the construction of AI data centers. The Nasdaq composite rallied 1.4 per cent. Stocks outside of AI were not doing as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 56 points, or 0.1 per cent, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern time.

Also read Why this top Wall Street strategist isn't bullish on the S&P 500 for 2027

CoreWeave Rebounds Amid AI Industry Swings

More stocks fell within the S&P 500 than rose. CoreWeave, which rents out access to AI chips to customers over the cloud, leaped 10.7 per cent. It is one of the stocks at the center of the AI industry recent manic swings and it helped lead the market higher. Concerns are high about how CoreWeave and other companies will handle higher interest rates in the bond market, which make borrowing money more expensive.

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CEO Michael Intrator said his company has roughly US$9 billion in customer prepayments and deposits expected in the next three months, along with other sources of cash. That had some analysts saying CoreWeave is making progress toward being able to self-fund its business. The company also suggested strength is continuing, at least for now, and raised its forecast for how much revenue it expects to make this year. The number was stronger than analysts expected.

Worries have been rising about a potential slowdown in the overall AI industry given longstanding questions about whether AI will produce enough profit and productivity to make the big investments worth it. Such concerns hit a higher level following sweeping victories for Democrats in last week U.S. midterm elections. The worry is that Democratic control of statehouses across the country could lead to restrictions on construction of further AI data centers and the industry broadly.

AI Stocks Recover on CoreWeave's Strong Forecast

CoreWeave report nevertheless helped stocks across the industry claw back some of their sharp recent losses. Micron Technology climbed 5.6 per cent. Broadcom added 5.6 per cent. GE Vernova, which is helping to power AI data centers, rose 3 per cent.

Even Nvidia climbed 2.9 per cent. The chip company that quickly became the face of the AI boom has been falling recently for reasons that have nothing to do with the rest of the industry. Its board is investigating its CEO, Jensen Huang, after he admitted to a relationship with a businesswoman who has allegedly fed intelligence and advanced chips to China.

Market Movers: Fossil Soars, StubHub Dips, Oil Prices Rise

Outside of tech, Fossil Group soared 30.9 per cent after the seller of watches, handbags and other products reported a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. It also raised its forecast for revenue this year. StubHub sank seven per cent after reporting weaker results for the summer than analysts expected. Stocks were feeling pressure from a rise in oil prices, which recovered some of their losses from earlier in the week.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude added 1.2 per cent to $92.63. It is near the middle of its $72 to $120 range since the war with Iran sent oil prices and inflation much higher early this year. Higher oil prices tend to push yields higher in the bond market, but the U.S. bond market is closed for the day in observance of Veterans Day. In stock markets abroad, indexes rose across much of Europe and Asia.

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Global Markets: Asia Gains, China Shopping Festival Opens

South Korea Kospi jumped 2.6 per cent for one of the world biggest moves, while Hong Kong Hang Seng was an outlier after falling one per cent. Stocks rose 0.5 per cent in Shanghai as China biggest online shopping festival, Singles Day, began Wednesday. Its sales data will offer a gauge of how strong spending is in the world second-largest economy. Elsewhere, Calgary proposed its largest single-year property tax increase in about 30 years.

After nearly 40 years, a beloved veterinarian clinic closed. A Winnipeg woman found a surprising discovery in a veteran war journal on Remembrance Day. A rescued bear found in a ditch east of Sudbury was showing improvement. More disturbing evidence emerged at the murder trial of a London man accused of setting his best friend on fire.

International Headlines: School Threats, Climate Talks, and Cultural Events

Some 300 Italian schools were evacuated due to bomb threats. China shrugged off Canada interference concerns ahead of a summit. Those who died fighting for Canada in the World Wars may not officially be Canadians. China Singles Day shopping festival struggled to shake off weak consumer spending.

Ebola topped 11,000 cases in Congo deadliest outbreak. Dua Lipa, Tame Impala, SZA and Madonna will headline Coachella. Walliams and Brand were leading U.K. comics and now are part of a reckoning over sexual misconduct. Manchester United did due diligence on Pochettino becoming its next coach, according to an AP source.

Portugal closed all schools and non-essential services ahead of a major Atlantic storm. World leaders urged stronger and faster action at UN climate talks over an inadequate response. An ocean liner longer than the Titanic and once the fastest on the seas is being sunk. The EU will make addictive app features easier to switch off.