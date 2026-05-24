Reasons for Elevated Borrowing Costs Even After Iran War Ends

The speculation is that recent jump in some long-term yields will not fully reverse even if costlier oil retreats, which could keep market borrowing costs elevated around multi-year highs even after the conflict ends. Rising debt levels, potentially higher neutral rates, and AI could drive real rates higher.

For all the hand-wringing over war-related inflation fears, there are signs that other drivers are having as much a bearing on longer-term borrowing costs . In the US, so-called real yields , which strip out inflation, have had a greater impact, indicating bond investors aren’t just worried about price pressures from the Iran war.

Other culprits include signs already large public debt burdens will swell even further, fallout from the AI investment boom, and the mounting chance central banks such as the Federal Reserve will raise rather than cut interest rates





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War-Related Inflation Fears Real Yields Longer-Term Borrowing Costs Fed Raising Rates Large Public Debt Burdens FAO Breakeven Rates Breakeven Rates Rising Debt Levels Neutral Rates AI Investment Boom AI Boom Causing Inflation

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