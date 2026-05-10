Reasons for Changing Travel Plans Amid Rising Fuel Prices and U.S. Tensions

The war in Iran and the escalation of fuel prices have led travelers to reconsider their plans, with many opting for shorter domestic trips. Factors like loyalty programs, fuel-efficient driving techniques, and considering more affordable domestic travel options are driving these changes in travel decisions.

Ms. Beiderwieden, a retired nurse educator, found her plans for a trip to England changed due to fuel surcharge increase and concerns about air travel risk.

The escalation of fuel prices and tensions with the U.S. led to discussions about shorter domestic trips, such as micro-adventures close to home. Factors like loyalty programs, fuel-efficient driving techniques, and considering more affordable domestic travel options are driving these changes in travel decisions. Destination Canada expects tourism spending in Canada to grow, with domestic spending being highlighted as a key driver





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Travel Decisions Fuel Prices U.S. Tensions International Travel Loyalty Programs Micro-Adventures Rates

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