Realmuto powers Phillies past Brewers in 9-8 slugfest

J.T. Realmuto hit a three-run homer as part of a five-run sixth inning to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-8 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday night.

The Philadelphia Phillies staged a dramatic comeback and held off a late charge by the Milwaukee Brewers to secure a 9-8 victory on Saturday night at American Family Field.

The win was fueled by a five-run sixth inning that turned a 3-3 tie into an 8-3 lead, but the Brewers fought back with three runs in the eighth to make it a one-run game. J.T. Realmuto was the hero for Philadelphia, delivering a three-run homer in the sixth inning, his fourth of the season, and also contributing an RBI single earlier in the game.

The Phillies' offense exploded for 17 hits, with Realmuto, Bryson Stott, Kyle Schwarber, and Brandon Marsh each collecting three hits. Bryson Stott put the Phillies ahead 4-3 with his second RBI double of the game, setting the stage for Realmuto's blast. Bryce Harper added a sacrifice fly later in the inning to extend the lead.

Edmundo Sosa also homered for Philadelphia in the second inning, and the Phillies built an early 3-0 lead with a two-run fourth that included another RBI single from Realmuto. The Brewers, however, refused to go quietly. Jackson Chourio had a career night, homering twice and finishing 4-for-5 with four RBIs. His first homer, a two-run shot in the seventh, cut the Phillies' lead to 8-5.

He also drove in a run in the eighth as Milwaukee scored three times off reliever Brad Keller. Garrett Mitchell also homered for the Brewers, a two-run blast in the fourth that tied the game at 3. The Brewers had a chance to tie or take the lead in the eighth after Chourio's RBI single made it 9-8, but Keller struck out Brice Turang and got William Contreras to foul out to end the inning.

The pitching matchup saw Phillies starter Tim Mayza earn the win (2-1) after retiring Mitchell with runners on the corners to end the fifth inning, preserving the 3-3 tie. Brewers starter Shane Drohan (3-2) allowed four runs and eight hits over 5-plus innings, striking out a career-high seven but taking the loss. Chad Patrick, who relieved Drohan, was ineffective, allowing four runs and five hits while facing the first five batters in the sixth.

The series concludes Sunday with a marquee matchup: Cristopher Sánchez (8-2, 1.54 ERA) for the Phillies against Kyle Harrison (7-1, 2.72) for the Brewers. The Brewers had won four straight before dropping three of four, while the Phillies snapped a one-game skid after being shut out on Friday by Milwaukee ace Jacob Misiorowski





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