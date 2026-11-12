Below Deck Yacht Captain Joao Franco Arrested in Turkiye After Teenager Dies in Bodrum Fight

Joao Franco, a yacht captain from the reality TV show Below Deck, and his brother Carlos were arrested in Bodrum, Turkiye, after a fight that left a 17-year-old dead. The brothers claim self-defence and deny hitting the teenager.

A yacht captain who appeared on the reality TV show Below Deck has been arrested in Turkiye after a fight in the resort city of Bodrum that left a 17-year-old dead.

Bodrum Fight Leaves Teenager Dead

Joao Franco, 36, and his brother Carlos were detained following the altercation with shopkeepers last Saturday evening. The Franco brothers, who are Portuguese nationals, were intoxicated when an argument broke out after they started swearing, according to the private Demiroren News Agency. The confrontation escalated into a physical fight. During the fight, teenager Muhammet Koyabakan fell and hit his head on the ground.

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He was taken to a hospital but died on Monday from his injuries. The Franco brothers were initially detained and later formally arrested. News reports did not specify the charges against them. Demiroren reported that they told police they were attacked and acted in self-defence, and they denied hitting Koyabakan.

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Joao Franco Reality TV Background

Joao Franco has appeared in the Bravo channel's Below Deck Down Under and Below Deck Mediterranean since 2018, as well as The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The show features crew members working on luxury yachts. Bodrum is a port city on the Aegean Sea and a favoured spot for wealthy yacht owners. Billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos are among those who have visited in recent years.

The incident has drawn attention because of Franco's reality TV fame. Local media reported that the brothers were involved in an altercation with shopkeepers, though the exact circumstances remain under investigation. The death of Koyabakan has shocked the local community. The teenager died two days after the fight.

Franco Brothers Remain In Custody

The Franco brothers remain in custody as authorities continue to investigate. The U.S. reality TV show Below Deck has a large international following. Franco's arrest in Turkiye has been widely reported. The case is ongoing, and no further details about the charges have been released.

Bodrum, known for its picturesque harbor and nightlife, attracts celebrities and tourists. The fight occurred in the resort city last Saturday evening. The Franco brothers were reportedly intoxicated when the argument began. Demiroren News Agency reported that the brothers told police they acted in self-defence.

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They denied hitting the teenager. The investigation is continuing, and authorities have not provided additional information about the charges.