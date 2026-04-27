Real to Acquire RE/MAX Holdings for $880 Million, Forming Real RE/MAX Group

Real, an AI-powered real estate platform, is set to acquire RE/MAX Holdings in a deal valued at $880 million, creating a new global real estate powerhouse, Real RE/MAX Group. The merger aims to combine Real's technology with RE/MAX's extensive franchise network.

Real, a technology-driven real estate platform, and RE/MAX Holdings have announced a definitive agreement for Real to acquire RE/MAX in a deal valued at approximately $880 million.

The newly formed entity, Real RE/MAX Group, will trade on NASDAQ under the ticker REAX. This merger combines Real’s AI-powered brokerage, currently serving over 33,000 agents in the U.S. and Canada, with RE/MAX’s extensive global franchise network of more than 145,000 agents across over 120 countries and nearly 8,500 offices. Projections indicate the combined company will generate around $2.3 billion in annual revenue and $157 million in Adjusted EBITDA by 2025.

The acquisition is largely driven by the desire to integrate Real’s technology, particularly its reZEN platform – which offers transaction management, AI automation, and financial services – into the RE/MAX infrastructure. This aims to provide RE/MAX franchisees and agents with advanced tools previously unavailable due to scale limitations. Tamir Poleg, Real’s CEO, will assume the role of Chairman and CEO of Real RE/MAX Group, describing the deal as a ‘transformational moment’ for the real estate industry.

RE/MAX CEO Erik Carlson highlighted Real’s ‘differentiated, best-in-class technology’ as a key driver of increased productivity and support for the network. Shareholders of RE/MAX Holdings have the option to receive either $13.80 in cash per share or 5.15 shares of the new Real RE/MAX Group, with a cash payout cap between $60 million and $80 million. Real shareholders will receive one share of the combined company for each share currently held.

Real will maintain a 59% ownership stake, while RE/MAX Holdings shareholders will hold approximately 41% on a fully diluted basis. The transaction is financed through a $550 million commitment from Morgan Stanley and Apollo Global Funding. Founded in 1973, RE/MAX has established itself as a globally recognized real estate brand, facilitating approximately 1.8 million transaction sides worldwide in 2025, including 1 million in North America.

Dave Liniger, RE/MAX’s founder and controlling shareholder, supports the acquisition, believing it’s the opportune moment and Real is the ideal partner for the company’s future. The combined headquarters will be located in Miami, with continued operations in Denver. This deal comes amidst broader real estate trends, including concerns about downsizing options among potential sellers (73% expressing concerns according to RE/MAX research) and increased housing starts in major Canadian cities like Toronto (up 23%), Vancouver (up 21%), and Montreal (up 26%).

Other notable real estate activity includes KingSett Capital and Choice Properties REIT’s acquisition of First Capital REIT for $9.4 billion, and Elysium’s focus on developing affordable student housing near post-secondary institutions





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