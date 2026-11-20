Real Salt Lake advances to face the Vancouver Whitecaps after Rafael Cabral secures four saves in a shootout victory over the Seattle Sounders.

Real Salt Lake has successfully navigated the Western Conference wild-card round of the Major League Soccer playoffs, securing their advancement with a decisive penalty shootout victory against the Seattle Sounders. The match concluded on Thursday night following a tense 1-1 draw through the eighty minutes of regulation play, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion that determined which team would proceed to the next phase of the postseason tournament.

Cabral's Saves Define Shootout Outcome

Rafael Cabral stood as the central figure in the penalty shootout, delivering a masterful performance that directly led to the 4-2 win for Real Salt Lake. Cabral recorded a total of four saves during the spot-kick battle, starting with crucial stops on the Sounders' first two attempts. His ability to correctly anticipate the direction of shots from Dejan Joveljić and Albert Rusnák early in the sequence shifted the momentum irreversibly in favor of Real Salt Lake. Rookie Sergi Solans and Lukas Engel provided the necessary offensive execution to convert their penalties, ensuring that the Seattle Sounders could never recover from the early deficit created by Cabral's reflexes.

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Regular Season Dynamics and Playoff Tension

The rivalry between these two Pacific Northwest franchises carries significant weight into the postseason, with history favoring Real Salt Lake in specific critical matchups. Real Salt Lake entered the playoff series with a regular season record of 14 wins, 15 losses, and 6 draws. Notably, this club was responsible for handing Seattle its only defeat during the Sounders' first eleven regular season matches, winning 2-1 at home during the second game of the season. Conversely, Seattle held a 2-0 record against Real Salt Lake in their other two regular season encounters, including a 3-0 victory on September 19, which was part of a 2-0 sweep that included a win on September 23.

Regulation Goals and Key Player Contributions

The regulation portion of the match featured precise execution from both sides, beginning with Seattle taking a 1-0 lead in the thirty-sixth minute. Albert Rusnák capitalized on this momentum by scoring his fifth goal in sixteen postseason appearances, utilizing assists from Sebastian Gomez and Jesús Ferreira. Gomez, a twenty-year-old rookie, made an immediate impact by notching a goal contribution in his first-ever playoff match, while Ferreira added to his tally of three postseason assists across four matches with the Sounders. Real Salt Lake responded in the sixty-third minute when first-year forward Morgan Guilavogui equalized following a Seattle turnover, receiving assists from Solans and Saba Lobjanidze, marking his second goal in nine playoff matches.

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Future Schedule Against Vancouver Whitecaps

Real Salt Lake will now travel to BC Place to face the top-seeded Vancouver Whitecaps in the opener of the best-of-three first round on Sunday. The Whitecaps, who reached the MLS final in 2025, present a formidable challenge for the advancing Utah club. Game Two is scheduled for November 27 at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, providing a neutral and home advantage depending on the series progression. If the series remains tied after two games, Game Three will take place on December 2 back in Vancouver, determining which team advances further in the Western Conference.

Seattle's Season Trajectory and Record

The elimination marks a disappointing end for the Seattle Sounders, who finish the season with a record of 12 wins, 13 losses, and 10 draws. Despite starting the season with a promising 7-1-3 record, the team struggled to maintain consistency over the long campaign. Andrew Thomas made one save for Seattle during the shootout but could not prevent the team from falling short of their playoff goals. The defeat ends Seattle's postseason hopes and highlights the volatile nature of single-elimination playoff soccer where margin for error is non-existent.