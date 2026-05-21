Real Estate Broker Sues Development for Anti-Semitic Racist Practices

A real estate broker accused a development called 'Return to the Land' of denying her the opportunity to purchase land in an Arkansas development due to her Jewish ancestry, Black husband, and biracial children.

A real estate broker, Michelle Walker, filed a lawsuit against a development known as 'Return to the Land' after being denied the opportunity to purchase land in an Arkansas development due to her Jewish ancestry, Black husband, and biracial children, according to the US District Court for the Western District of Arkansas.

The lawsuit claims that the organization, which requires personal confirmation from its founders that applicants are white before they are accepted, is attempting to establish an all-white community. The organization is also accused of violating federal and state fair housing and civil rights acts, as stated in the lawsuit.

It describes the organization as a white nationalist group that believes in the superiority of white people, a plot by Jewish people to eliminate the white race, and the need for segregated white communities in the form of a separate all-white nation state to avoid 'white genocide.

' Michelle Walker, a real estate broker from St. Louis, applied to purchase land in Ravenden, Arkansas, a below-market-priced town in Boone County. She faced questions about her ancestry, religion, and family during the application process. A state house bill in Pennsylvania has been filed to prevent the creation of 'whites-only' housing communities, following the group's intention in that state and others. Supporters of the bill claim it is necessary to counteract racial discrimination and ensure equal opportunities for all.

Supporters of Return to the Land, however, argue that the group follows biblical teachings, promotes heritage, and preserves cultural identities





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