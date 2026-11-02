RCMP Warns Parents After Needle Found in Blackfalds Halloween Candy

Mounties issue urgent Halloween candy warnings after a needle was discovered in a candy bar in Blackfalds, Alberta, and a suspicious pill found in Medicine Hat.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in central Alberta have issued a critical safety warning to parents, urging them to thoroughly inspect all Halloween candy before allowing children to eat it. This alert follows a disturbing report from a family in Blackfalds, who discovered a sewing needle embedded in a candy bar retrieved during their trick-or-treating rounds. Authorities released an image of the affected candy bar to highlight the danger and emphasize the necessity of vigilance during the holiday.

Needle Discovery in Blackfalds

The incident in Blackfalds was identified before any family member consumed the tampered candy bar, preventing potential injury or illness. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police confirmed that they have a photo of the specific candy bar in question, showing the needle protruding from the wrapper. This serves as a visual alert for the community to remain cautious of their children's Halloween hauls this season.

Also read Nova Scotia RCMP investigate used syringe found in child's Halloween candy in Beaver Bank

Parallel Investigation in Medicine Hat

Meanwhile, law enforcement in Medicine Hat is actively investigating a separate and equally alarming discovery involving a trick-or-treater's bag. A resident reported finding a partially deflated bag of chips that had a slit cut into one corner. Police stated that a portion of an unidentified pill, bearing the number '400' on its surface, was protruding from the opening of the bag.

Stakeholder Positions and Police Actions

The Medicine Hat Police Service noted that the family involved in this incident had been trick-or-treating in the Saamis area of the city. They confirmed that the pill has not yet been identified by forensic teams and that no other similar incidents have been reported to them at this time. The police emphasized that the suspicious item was discovered before consumption and that no one became ill as a result.

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Public Safety Guidelines and Next Steps

Authorities in both regions are advising the public on strict protocols for handling suspicious Halloween items. Anyone who discovers a strange object in their candy stash is strongly encouraged to contact their local police department immediately. For situations where a suspicious item has been consumed or if an individual begins to show symptoms of illness after eating Halloween treats, residents are instructed to call 911 without delay.

Community Vigilance Required

The coordinated warnings from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and local services in Blackfalds and Medicine Hat underscore the importance of parental supervision during Halloween activities. By checking every piece of candy and discarding any items that appear tampered with or unusual, families can ensure a safe holiday. These incidents highlight the need for communities to stay alert and report any concerns to law enforcement promptly.