RCMP Sidearm Overhaul Highlights Systemic Procurement Failures

Mounties are receiving new pistols a decade after their old ones expired, prompting calls for a total overhaul of the federal procurement system to ensure officer safety.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are finally transitioning to a new sidearm after a staggering delay that has left officers using outdated equipment for a decade longer than intended.

The current pistols, adopted back in 1995, were designed with a projected operational lifespan of twenty years. However, the federal government failed to initiate a formal request for proposals to replace these weapons until late 2023. It has now been thirty years since the original Smith and Wesson pistols were issued, meaning members of the national police force have been relying on hardware that surpassed its expected life cycle ten years ago.

The new contract has finally been awarded to provide the force with G45 pistols, which include the advanced Aimpoint Acro P-2 red dot sights, but the relief of receiving new gear is overshadowed by the systemic failures that led to this situation. Brian Sauvé, the president of the National Police Federation, has been vocal about the dangers posed by this administrative inefficiency.

Representing roughly twenty thousand Mounties, Sauvé contends that the current federal procurement process is fundamentally flawed because it is designed for general civil projects rather than the urgent, high-stakes requirements of front-line policing. He emphasizes that these delays are not merely financial or bureaucratic inconveniences but are direct threats to the safety of officers.

While the previous firearms were reliable, three decades of constant use—including rigorous annual qualifications and training exercises—have caused significant wear and tear on critical components like the slides and firing pins. Sauvé argues that the machinery of government often takes over after a flashy announcement, leading to years of stagnation within bureaucratic silos. The sidearm delay is not an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern of equipment procurement failures within the RCMP.

For instance, the rollout of body-worn cameras, first promised in 2020 to increase transparency and accountability, faced numerous setbacks. Original plans for a 2021 launch were derailed by contracting issues and failed field tests, with the actual deployment only beginning in 2024. This pattern of inefficiency has had lethal consequences in the past. During the tragic events in Moncton, New Brunswick, the lack of adequate use-of-force equipment, specifically carbine rifles, was a central point in a labour case.

A judge later found the force guilty under the Canada Labour Code for failing to provide officers with high-powered, short-barrelled rifles that offer better accuracy and range than pistols. This failure contributed to the loss of three officers lives, underscoring the deadly cost of procurement delays. To prevent future tragedies and ensure the safety of personnel, the National Police Federation is lobbying members of Parliament and the Senate for a comprehensive strategy.

They are advocating for a public safety procurement framework that mirrors the government new defence industrial strategy, which prioritizes agility and domestic production. Specifically, the union is calling for the creation of an expedited procurement stream dedicated exclusively to safety-critical gear, such as body armour and firearms.

Furthermore, they propose a move toward lifecycle-managed, standing offer models. This would ensure that core equipment is automatically replaced before it reaches its expiry date through pre-established national contracts, removing the need to restart the arduous request for proposals process every few decades. In response, the RCMP has stated that its top priority remains the safety of its members and the public, pledging to collaborate with Public Services and Procurement Canada to find more efficient ways to equip their officers





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