RCMP are asking for public help to identify the driver of a white pickup truck pulling a flatdeck trailer that struck and killed a 16-year-old pedestrian on the Sunshine Coast Highway near Sechelt. Police are appealing for witnesses, dash camera footage and information.

RCMP investigators in British Columbia are asking the public for help identifying the driver responsible for a fatal hit-and-run collision that killed a 16-year-old pedestrian on the Sunshine Coast.

Police have identified a white pickup truck pulling a flatdeck trailer as a vehicle of interest in the case. The crash happened in the 4700 block of the Sunshine Coast Highway, near the community of Sechelt. The collision occurred at approximately 6:23 p.m. on Thursday. A pickup truck pulling a trailer struck the teenager, who was a pedestrian.

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Driver Fled Scene Of Fatal Crash

The driver fled the scene after the impact. The young man died from his injuries in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to Mounties. Senior RCMP investigators say the white pickup truck and flatdeck trailer have not been definitively confirmed as the vehicle involved in the fatal crash.

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However, authorities consider it a primary subject of their ongoing investigation. Police are treating the vehicle as a key lead as they work to identify the driver. Sgt. Don Newman issued a statement on Friday expressing deep condolences to the young man's family, friends and the broader community affected by the sudden and devastating loss.

Police Appeal For Driver To Turn In

Newman also emphasized that police are directly appealing to the driver involved to contact law enforcement and voluntarily turn themselves in. Detectives are urgently appealing to anyone who was traveling in the immediate vicinity between 6:20 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on the day of the crash to contact investigators. Authorities are also specifically requesting statements from individuals who were driving along the route between Earl's Cove and Davis Bay prior to the time of the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision, possesses dash camera footage from the area or has any information regarding the vehicle involved is asked to speak with investigators immediately. Police encourage community members to share any details that might help narrow down the identity of the suspect responsible for the hit-and-run. For those with relevant information, police have provided a direct contact line for the Sunshine Coast RCMP at 604-885-2266.

Vehicle Image Released To Public

Investigators are urging anyone with information to come forward immediately to help bring justice to the victim's family. The case remains under active investigation as police seek to identify the driver and locate the vehicle of interest. The Sunshine Coast RCMP have released an image of the suspect vehicle, a white pickup truck pulling a flatdeck trailer, in connection with the fatal hit-and-run that killed a teenager.

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The image was handed out by the Sunshine Coast RCMP as part of their appeal for public assistance.