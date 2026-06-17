RCMP Seek Driver of White SUV Linked to Fatal Highway 6 Collision in Morriston

Police are investigating a fatal five-vehicle crash on Highway 6 in Morriston that occurred on May 16, 2026, and are looking to identify the driver of a white SUV seen near the scene. The incident resulted in the highway's closure and is a focus of a major police inquiry.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police ( RCMP ) in Langley are seeking public assistance to identify the driver of a white sport utility vehicle that was observed near the location of a fatal collision that occurred on May 16, 2026.

This incident, which resulted in a five-vehicle crash, led to the closure of Highway 6 in the Morriston area. The authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident and are urging anyone with information about the white SUV or its driver to come forward. This appeal for information is part of an ongoing effort to piece together the events that led to the tragic loss of life and to ensure accountability.

The RCMP have not released further details about the collision itself, such as the exact cause or the identities of those involved, but the search for the white SUV driver is considered a key aspect of their investigation. The closure of Highway 6 would have caused significant disruption to traffic in the region, highlighting the severity of the incident.

The public is encouraged to contact the Langley RCMP with any relevant tips or footage that might assist in the identification process





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RCMP Fatal Collision Highway 6 Morriston White SUV Five-Vehicle Crash Investigation May 16 2026

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