RCMP Search For Missing Snowmobiler In Haines Pass Due to Extreme Weather Conditions

The RCMP in Yukon and B.C. are searching for a missing snowmobiler near Haines Summit in northwestern B.C., with extremely challenging terrain and weather conditions hindering search efforts.

Published 5:40 pm Sunday, May 10, 2026RCMP from both the Yukon and northern B.C. are working together to search for a missing snowmobiler in Haines Pass .

Atlin police were asked by Haines Junction officers on May 8 at about 10 p.m. to assist in locating an individual who was separated from a group at about 4 p.m. A Whitehorse resident apparently told RCMP that her brother and two friends had gone snowmobiling near Haines Summit earlier in the day. According to Cpl. Brett Urano, three men went to recover a broken-down snowmobile from an area near Haines Summit in northwestern B.C. , along the Yukon border.

"The conditions at this were extreme snow and wind, which created zero visibility, " said Cpl. Urano.

"The missing snowmobiler did not have an in-reach or satellite phone, and it was unknown if his Apple satellite messaging was working. He also did not have any survival gear with him.

" Despite trying to enter the area on a snowmobile and using a helicopter to search from above, the short windows of visibility due to snow, fog, rain, and wind have proved challenging. On Sunday, May 10, the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun Chief and Council posted on Facebook, stating that they were aware that an NND Citizen is missing in the Haines Summit area.

"Leadership reached out to the Yukon RCMP, offering any support we can provide to locate our community member safely. We understand that the RCMP, along with community members, are currently undergoing search efforts, but weather conditions have become challenging. We are here to support where needed, and are committed to updating our Citizens as we receive more information, " read the post. Cpl.

Urano explained that the terrain is very technical with extreme avalanche conditions, open crevices, and melting snow.

"RCMP are aware of well-intended people who are planning to search the area on their own. This is extremely dangerous, and any actions could very well result in police diverting resources to search for additional people who are either lost, stranded, or struck by an avalanche, " added Cpl. Urano. RCMP are at various points along the Haines Highway and officers ask that individuals please speak with them before entering the area





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Missing Persons Search And Rescue RCMP Yukon RCMP B.C. Haines Pass Atlin Police Missing Snowmobiler Haines Summit Yukon Border Snowmobiling Terrain Avalanche Conditions Climate Conditions

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