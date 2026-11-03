RCMP Reviews Off-Duty Officer's Aggressive Halloween Confrontation

BC RCMP investigates an off-duty officer who swore at a teenager holding a replica gun on Halloween. Expert Chris Lewis critiques the delivery of a valid safety warning.

The British Columbia RCMP Island District has launched an internal review following a tense public confrontation on Halloween involving an off-duty officer and a teenage boy. The incident, which took place in downtown Nanaimo, centers on the officer's aggressive interaction with a youth carrying an imitation firearm. This event has ignited a broader discussion regarding law enforcement conduct, public safety protocols, and the appropriate manner in which adults should engage with minors in potentially volatile situations.

Video Evidence Sparks Safety Debate

A viral video recording of the encounter captures the off-duty officer repeatedly using profanity while demanding the teenager destroy the imitation handgun. The officer warned the boy that responding police units could shoot and kill him if they perceived the replica as a real threat. During the exchange, the man asked the teenager, "You're a Native kid, right?" before issuing repeated threats about his potential survival. The B.C. RCMP's Island District confirmed to CTV News that they are aware of the video and are actively reviewing the incident to understand the totality of events.

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Witness Recalls Distressing Scene

Tayo Amodu, who recorded the confrontation, stated he was waiting at a bus stop when he heard shouting directed at the teenager. Amodu initially did not know either party but began filming after noticing the aggressive nature of the adult's approach. He noted that the teenager remained relatively calm despite the heated language, though he appeared visibly shaken and was shaking out of fear after the officer left. Amodu expressed concern that intervening could have escalated the situation, especially given his status as an immigrant. He believed the officer missed an opportunity to deliver a critical safety message without intimidating a child.

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Expert Critiques Professional Conduct

Chris Lewis, a former Ontario Provincial Police commissioner and CTV public safety analyst, described the video as disturbing. Lewis agreed with the underlying warning the officer attempted to convey, noting that imitation firearms can create extremely dangerous scenarios. He explained that police responding to calls assume any firearm is real until proven otherwise. If an individual points a replica at an officer, the consequences could be fatal. Lewis emphasized that while the message about the dangers of replica guns was valid, the delivery was unprofessional due to the use of profanity and threats.

Disciplinary Measures Under Scrutiny

The incident raises questions about potential disciplinary consequences for the off-duty officer. Lewis noted that off-duty members can still be held accountable for conduct that brings discredit to the police service. He suggested the incident might result in some form of discipline, though he did not believe the actions shown in the video would necessarily lead to dismissal or demotion. The RCMP has indicated it is assessing the circumstances and will not be granting interviews while the review continues. Efforts have been made to connect with the youth and his family to fully understand the events leading up to the video.