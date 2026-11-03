RCMP Probe Nazi Costume Halloween Incident in Cole Harbour

Halifax police investigate a Halloween hate incident after a man wore Nazi regalia in Cole Harbour. Mayor Andy Fillmore condemns the act and the RCMP urge public reports of bias.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police launched an investigation on Tuesday following reports of a man wearing a Nazi uniform while trick-or-treating in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia. The incident occurred on Halloween night, prompting immediate alarm among local residents who viewed the disturbing imagery shared on social media. Police confirmed they are reviewing a specific social media post that depicts the individual in regalia featuring a swastika.

Incident Details and Visual Evidence

Paige Hoveling, a resident of the diverse and tightly knit community of Cole Harbour, described the moment her son identified the disturbing outfit during their evening activities. The boy initially believed the man was dressed as a German general, but Paige and her husband clarified that the attire consisted of Nazi regalia. Paige expressed shock at seeing the dark uniform with a red armband displaying a swastika amidst happy families celebrating the holiday.

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Paige Hoveling documented the encounter by taking a photograph of the man, who was pushing a stroller at the time. The image viewed by The Canadian Press reveals a dark peaked cap, dark pants tucked into laced black boots, and a dark leather strap across the right shoulder. A red band with a black swastika is clearly visible encircling the man's left arm. The group decided not to approach the individual directly due to the presence of children.

Official Condemnation and Legal Context

Andy Fillmore, the mayor of the Halifax Regional Municipality, issued a statement condemning the symbols as representatives of hatred, antisemitism, and atrocities. He urged the individual in the photograph to consider the harm caused by promoting such imagery and emphasized that Halifax is a welcoming and inclusive community. Fillmore asserted that everyone who calls the region home deserves to feel safe, respected, and valued against such intolerance.

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Trish Purdy, the Halifax Regional Municipality councillor for the district, echoed these sentiments by describing the costume as morally repugnant. Cpl. Mandy Edwards of the RCMP stated that the force takes all reports of suspected hate-motivated incidents and hate crimes seriously. She encouraged Nova Scotians to report any behavior that appears motivated by bias or prejudice, noting that speaking up helps protect the well-being of the entire community.

Community Reaction and Broader Implications

Ben Sichel from Independent Jewish Voices in Halifax described the incident as disturbing, arguing that hate expressions from far-right groups are becoming increasingly normalized. He linked the display of Nazi symbols to anti-Muslim bigotry and Residential School denialism, which he noted are experienced in Nova Scotia. Sichel pointed to recent demonstrations by white nationalists in Canada, including events in Halifax and a First Nation in British Columbia, as evidence of this troubling trend.

This local event reflects a broader national rise in hate crimes. In April, the Jewish advocacy group B'nai Brith reported logging 6,800 antisemitic incidents in Canada last year, the highest number recorded since data collection began in 1982. The Canadian government recently passed the Combatting Hate Act, which creates new Criminal Code offences for hate-motivated intimidation, including the intentional display of certain Nazi symbols. This legislation adds legal weight to the condemnation seen in communities like Cole Harbour.

Historical Precedent and Future Outlook

Incidents involving hate symbols in costume have occurred previously in the region, highlighting ongoing challenges for community safety. In 2024, a volunteer fire department in North Sydney, Nova Scotia, apologized after a group unaffiliated with the fire service attended a Halloween party dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan. These recurring events underscore the necessity for vigilance and the enforcement of new hate crime laws.

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Paige Hoveling emphasized that millions of people died because of the ideologies represented by such uniforms. She urged the public to be aware that spreading hate is not acceptable and makes neighbors feel unsafe in their own homes. The RCMP continues to monitor the situation, reminding citizens that reporting bias-motivated behavior is a critical step in maintaining community integrity and safety.