RCMP Officer DeHart Testifies Emotional Inquest Into Teen Chase De Balinhard

Staff Sergeant Chris DeHart breaks down in court, describing the trauma of firing at autistic teen Chase De Balinhard during a deadly Surrey police encounter.

Staff Sergeant Chris DeHart of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police ( RCMP) experienced profound emotional distress while testifying at the coroners inquest into the death of fifteen-year-old Chase De Balinhard. The veteran officer described the event as the worst day of his career and admitted to repeated tearfulness while recounting the moments leading up to the fatal police shooting in Surrey, British Columbia.

Emotional Testimony From Staff Sergeant DeHart

DeHart appeared visibly shaken before he even began his testimony, acknowledging the immense psychological burden of preparing to use lethal force against a child. He stated that his training prepares officers to envision a dangerous adversary, often referred to as the boogeyman, rather than a fifteen-year-old boy. DeHart emphasized that the surreal nature of the encounter has left a permanent mark on his professional life, noting that no other incident in his service compares to this tragedy.

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The officer testified that he fired one round during the incident on February 9, 2025, but clarified that his bullet was not the cause of De Balinhard death. Instead, the projectile struck the garage of nearby resident John Peterson. DeHart later learned of this outcome, adding a layer of complexity to the already devastating aftermath of the shooting.

The Fatal 911 Call And Police Response

The deadly confrontation began when Chase De Balinhard, who is autistic, called 911 from behind Clayton Heights Secondary School. The teenager informed the operator that he intended to take his own life. Two officers responded to the call, and the subsequent police encounter lasted approximately twenty-two minutes.

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Chase was fatally struck by a single bullet to the chest. Investigations revealed that the weapon he carried was a realistic-looking CO2-powered pellet pistol, not a live firearm. Despite the non-lethal nature of the weapon, the situation escalated rapidly, leading to the involvement of multiple officers and the eventual use of lethal force.

DeHart Decisions During The Critical Incident

DeHart was working overtime when the emergency call came in. Although another lower-ranked supervisor was commanding the response, DeHart actively assisted by requesting critical resources, including a ballistic shield and aerial surveillance. His initial strategy was to contain the situation, slow the pace, and potentially involve specialized negotiators to de-escalate the crisis.

In a bid to understand the teenager better, DeHart approached the family home to speak with De Balinhard parents. However, he interrupted this effort upon hearing urgent radio traffic indicating that the boy had moved away from officers and was pointing the apparent firearm at the police. DeHart drove through construction pylons along Fraser Highway to reach the scene, skipping the step of putting on his hard body armor due to the urgency of reaching the teenager before he encountered members of the public.

By the time DeHart arrived near Clayton Park, officers were following Chase. The teenager repeatedly pointed the apparent firearm at police and at his own head, despite pleas from officers to put it down. DeHart searched for alternative ways to resolve the situation but feared the boy would reach nearby residential streets. He eventually took cover behind a police vehicle when Chase extended his arm and pointed the weapon directly at him.

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Constable Daniel Hong Near Miss Testimony

Also testifying on Friday was RCMP Constable Daniel Hong, who described how close he came to firing his weapon. Hong followed Chase through Clayton Park as the teenager walked slowly, moving what appeared to be a revolver from side to side. At one point, the barrel was pointed directly at Hong face, causing the officer to believe he would likely be shot.

Hong attempted to communicate with Chase using both commands and calmer language, but received no response. Near 70th Avenue, Hong took cover behind a police cruiser and aimed his carbine at Chase chest, disengaging the safety. He was prepared to fire but continued hoping the teenager would drop the firearm. Just before Hong could pull the trigger, he heard a gunshot and watched Chase fall backward, a moment he remembers clearly every day.