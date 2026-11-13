RCMP Investigate Marchmont Road Disturbance in North Cowichan

North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seek public help after a Marchmont Road disturbance on Nov. 10. Forensic teams are examining the scene while officers urge residents to share dashcam footage from the early morning hours.

North Cowichan / Duncan RCMP are actively seeking public assistance following a police response to a residential disturbance on Marchmont Road. Officers arrived at the property in Duncan at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10. The investigation focuses on a specific home where signs of a disturbance were discovered upon arrival.

The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have released limited details regarding the specific nature of the incident that triggered the midnight call. However, the situation prompted the deployment of the RCMP Forensic Identification Section to the scene. This specialized unit is currently examining the property to gather critical evidence.

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Forensic Investigation On Marchmont Road

Police have confirmed that their assessment of the scene is ongoing. Investigators are carefully reviewing physical evidence to determine the full scope of the events that transpired. They have not yet identified any information that suggests an immediate or ongoing threat to the general public.

The involvement of forensic experts indicates that authorities are taking a thorough approach to the evidence. Officers are working to piece together the timeline of events that occurred in the early hours of the morning. The forensic team's work is essential to understanding the nature of the disturbance.

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RCMP Statement On Public Safety

Cpl. Alex Bérubé addressed the media through CTV News to provide context on the police stance. He emphasized that the investigation is highly sensitive and requires discretion. Sharing additional information at this early stage could compromise the integrity of the case.

Bérubé stated that public safety remains the paramount concern for the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP. He clarified that if there were any increased concern for the community, authorities would advise the public accordingly. This statement aims to reassure residents while maintaining operational secrecy.

Seeking Surveillance Footage From Duncan

Authorities are particularly interested in hearing from anyone who was in the Marchmont Road area between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10. Residents and travelers who passed through the location during this window may have captured crucial details. Dashcam or home surveillance footage could help investigators reconstruct the timeline.

Individuals with relevant information are urged to come forward immediately. The RCMP are asking the community to assist in piecing together what happened on that morning. Any visual evidence collected by private citizens could be vital to the case.

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People with information are asked to contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522. They must reference file number 2026-18913 when providing tips. This direct line allows the community to support the investigation without delay.