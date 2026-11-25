RCMP underwater teams assisted in locating cockpit voice recorder data from the missing Latitude Air Ambulance G100 jet off Massachusetts, aiding the TSB investigation.

Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police ( RCMP) played a pivotal role in the recovery of critical flight data from a missing medical jet that vanished off the coast of Massachusetts in early October. The RCMP confirmed that their specialized underwater recovery team collaborated with Canadian and American authorities to locate the cockpit voice recorder from the aircraft.

RCMP Underwater Team Locates Key Evidence

The RCMP stated that their personnel worked closely with the Canadian Coast Guard and the Transportation Safety Board (TSB) to successfully retrieve the flight recorder and the upper third section of the aircraft cockpit. The TSB officially announced the discovery of these vital components on Nov. 2, marking a significant milestone in the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of the plane.

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Canadian Crew and Bermuda Passengers Aboard

The Gulfstream G100 jet, which belonged to the Hamilton-based medical evacuation company Latitude Air Ambulance, was carrying six individuals when it went missing. The occupants included four Canadian crew members employed by the ambulance service, along with a 66-year-old woman and her 41-year-old son who were residents of Bermuda.

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66-Hour Search Ends with Debris Discovery

The aircraft lost contact with air traffic control while en route to Boston, Massachusetts, which immediately triggered a large-scale search operation led by the United States Coast Guard. This intensive search effort continued for 66 hours before officials confirmed that debris from the plane had been recovered approximately 32 kilometres off the coast of Nantucket.

Evidence Transferred to Ottawa Engineering Lab

Following the recovery of the cockpit voice recorder and other wreckage, the TSB stated that all evidence would be transferred to its engineering laboratory in Ottawa. The board emphasized that these materials are now part of its ongoing investigation to determine the precise causes of the accident and ensure future aviation safety standards are maintained.