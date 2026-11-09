RCMP Arrest Two Men in Child Exploitation Probe After FBI Tip

RCMP charges two Nova Scotia men with child sexual offences following a federal FBI investigation. Brenton Mitchell and Gary Chisholm face serious charges in connection with online exploitation material.

Two men in Nova Scotia are facing serious criminal charges related to child sexual offences after a collaborative investigation between the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The law enforcement action began after the FBI provided critical intelligence to Canadian authorities on October 1 regarding a suspect in the Halifax area.

Investigation Triggered by FBI Intelligence

The FBI initiated the process by sending detailed information to the RCMP concerning a man residing in the Halifax region. This individual had been identified as part of a broader investigation conducted by authorities in Tennessee. The intelligence indicated that the suspect had allegedly posted material involving the sexual abuse and exploitation of children on the internet.

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Upon receiving this specific lead, the RCMP acted immediately to secure evidence and apprehend the suspect. Officers executed search warrants at both the man's residence and a business location on the same day as the tip. During these operations, police seized multiple electronic devices which would become central to the subsequent forensic analysis.

Charges Against Brenton Mitchell in Halifax

Law enforcement arrested Brenton E. W. Mitchell, a 39-year-old resident of the Halifax area, during the initial wave of operations. Following the review of evidence, the RCMP charged Mitchell with making child sexual abuse and exploitation material. He is also charged with distributing such material and possessing it.

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Mitchell made his first court appearance on October 2, where he was remanded into custody. The court has scheduled his next return date for November 26, at which point further legal proceedings will take place. He remains incarcerated while awaiting these future hearings.

Second Suspect Identified Through Forensic Analysis

After securing the electronic devices, police conducted a thorough forensic examination of the data. This technical investigation allowed officers to identify a second individual located in the Antigonish area. This person had allegedly communicated with Brenton Mitchell regarding the sexual abuse of a child.

Acting on this new information, officers executed another search warrant and arrested a 49-year-old man in Antigonish on November 4. Gary Kennedy Chisholm was charged with making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child. He was released on specific conditions and is scheduled to appear in court on December 23.

Official Statements on Child Protection

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Constable Kelli Hennessy, a member of the RCMP's Integrated Internet Child Exploitation Unit, emphasized the severity of these crimes. She stated that sexual abuse and exploitation of children represent among the most serious offences investigated by police. She highlighted that information sharing between the FBI and RCMP is vital for identifying offenders regardless of their geographic location.

The collaboration demonstrated how cross-border and inter-agency data exchange can lead to successful arrests and the protection of vulnerable children. The ongoing court dates for both Mitchell and Chisholm ensure that the judicial process will address these allegations in due course.