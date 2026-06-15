RCMP Arrest Man in Labrador Drug Trafficking Investigation Following Traffic Stop

A 40-year-old man from Sheshatshiu was arrested after police seized suspected cocaine, pills, cash, and drug trafficking paraphernalia during a traffic stop in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. The suspect was released with conditions and will appear in court in August 2026; the investigation continues with more charges possible.

A significant drug-related arrest was made by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Labrador following a routine traffic stop that uncovered a substantial quantity of suspected narcotics and currency.

The incident occurred on June 11 in the Mud Lake Road area of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, where officers from the General Investigation Section were conducting proactive patrols. Upon approaching the vehicle, law enforcement observed an illegal substance in plain view, leading to the immediate detention of the driver and two passengers without incident.

The subsequent search, aided by officers from the local detachment and Police Dog Services, revealed a quantity of suspected cocaine, assorted pills, cash, and various items consistent with drug trafficking operations. The 40-year-old male suspect from Sheshatshiu was initially taken into custody but has since been released under specific conditions. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in August 2026 to face charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act.

Authorities have indicated that the investigation remains ongoing, with the possibility of additional charges as forensic analysis of the seized substances progresses and further evidence is compiled. This incident underscores the RCMP's continued efforts to intercept illicit drug activities in the region and disrupt potential distribution networks





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RCMP Labrador Drug Trafficking Cocaine Arrest Happy Valley-Goose Bay Sheshatshiu Controlled Drugs And Substances Act

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