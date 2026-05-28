RCMP Arrest 39-Year-Old Man in Channel-Port aux Basques

Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP arrested a 39-year-old man after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of drugs, contraband cigarettes and a weapon.

Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP arrested a 39-year-old man after a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of drugs, contraband cigarettes and a weapon. Officers received a tip from a concerned resident about a person driving without a valid licence.

Police located the described vehicle a short time later and initiated a traffic stop. The driver did not possess a licence, and officers observed contraband cigarettes, leading to the arrest for possession of unstamped tobacco products. A search of the vehicle resulted in the location and seizure of a quantity of suspected cocaine, additional contraband cigarettes, a pistol-style pellet gun and items consistent with drug trafficking activities.

The driver was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in August 2026 to face charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking - cocaine, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The incident highlights the efforts of local law enforcement in addressing the issue of contraband cigarettes and drug trafficking in the area. The RCMP continues to work closely with the community to prevent and investigate such incidents.

The seizure of drugs and contraband cigarettes is a significant blow to those involved in organized crime, and the RCMP will continue to pursue those responsible. The community is urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the authorities. The RCMP is committed to keeping the community safe and will continue to work tirelessly to address the issue of contraband cigarettes and drug trafficking.

The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of community involvement in preventing and investigating such incidents. The RCMP relies heavily on tips from concerned residents to aid in their investigations, and the community is encouraged to continue reporting any suspicious activity





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RCMP Channel-Port Aux Basques Contraband Cigarettes Drug Trafficking Possession For The Purpose Of Trafficking Possession Of A Weapon For A Dangerous Purpose

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