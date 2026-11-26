The RCMP apologized for not searching the phones of an 18-year-old victim of the 764 exploitation group. A Newfoundland mother fought to recover evidence after police delays contributed to her teen's suicide.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Newfoundland has issued an official apology to the family of an 18-year-old victim of online child exploitation after failing to initially analyze the deceased teen's electronic devices. Sgt. Brent Perry, who leads the RCMP -Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's integrated internet child exploitation unit, acknowledged that the force did not properly communicate its ability to further the investigation into the death of the teenager, referred to by the initial J, who died by suicide in April.

Core Failure in Digital Evidence Collection

Despite the RCMP-Royal Newfoundland Constabulary being the first police force in Canada to publicly warn parents about the threat of global child exploitation networks more than two years prior, critical forensic evidence was not secured promptly in this case. The 18-year-old, known as J, appeared to be targeted for years by a sadistic online group known as 764, which coerces vulnerable minors into self-harm and sexual exploitation. The failure to seize and examine J's phones and computers immediately after the April death forced the grieving mother to conduct her own forensic search of the remaining devices to uncover evidence of the abuse.

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Stakeholder Positions and Police Accountability

Sgt. Brent Perry directly reached out to J's mother to address the procedural failures, stating that the RCMP did not adequately convey its offer and ability to advance the investigation into the teen's death. J's mother expressed a sense of burdened responsibility, noting that she has taken it upon herself to ensure the world understands the brutal reality of online exploitation since J is no longer alive to tell the story. She highlighted that police were aware of J's victimization following a suicide attempt in June 2025, yet an officer from the integrated internet child exploitation unit later informed the family that the investigation had stalled due to a lack of additional information rather than taking immediate action on the available digital evidence.

Modus Operandi of the 764 Exploitation Network

The 764 group operates as a global network that specifically targets minors, utilizing psychological manipulation to coerce victims into sending sexually explicit messages and images. The group's tactics include forcing victims to commit acts of self-harm, such as carving the predators' names into their skin as a sign of devotion, and even pressuring them to end their own lives. J's journals and digital records revealed that they were subjected to similar sadistic tactics, with predators knowing their home address and explicitly commanding them to self-harm and attempt suicide.

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Real-World Impact and Family Trauma

J was an 18-year-old from St. John's who deeply loved sunrises, sunsets, their family, and their dog, but struggled with mental health and gender identity during the pandemic. The isolation associated with these struggles left J vulnerable to exploitation, leading to multiple instances of self-harm and suicidal ideation documented in journals and videos left behind. After a suicide attempt in June 2025, J was hospitalized and disclosed to an investigating officer that predators had forced them to record self-harm and threatened suicide, yet the immediate digital evidence was not preserved for forensic analysis at that critical juncture.

Next Steps in the Justice Process

Following the apology from Sgt. Brent Perry, the RCMP-Royal Newfoundland Constabulary has taken possession of J's devices for a comprehensive review to analyze the evidence of exploitation. The family has placed a purple bench in memory of J at a location in St. John's where the teen enjoyed watching sunsets, marking what would have been J's 19th birthday in August. This tragic case underscores the urgent need for standardized immediate forensic protocols in digital crime investigations to prevent grieving families from having to become amateur investigators in the wake of such losses.